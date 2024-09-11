Senior Network Engineer
2024-09-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
You have at least five years of experience in network operation and engineering in corporate environments, strong skills in Cisco Routing & Switching, Checkpoint Firewalling and Data Centre and Office environment infrastructure cabling. Focus will be on provisioning and operating network solutions for specific business areas ('Tech-IT') with their applications and LAN/WAN-infrastructure mainly in Sweden, but also in other countries, where Vattenfall is active. Part of the job is as well to cooperate with other internal IT teams and as well with external providers and service partners.
Your role / what will you do?
Work in an international team (5 countries)
Network operations 'Tech-IT' with focus on Firewalls, Routers and Switches based on ITIL processes including planning, documentation, troubleshooting as well as execution of lifecycle and patch management
Network cable infrastructure planning, documentation and troubleshooting including coordination (ordering, quality assurance, invoice check) of external suppliers who are supporting with related activities.
Develop network operational concepts and support network related projects in technical areas of the business ('Tech-IT') with focus on Sweden
Business trips are required within an international team as well as for executing e.g. life cycle activities and on-site meetings with the business in the Swedish country region
Taking part in on-call duty (24/7)
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
Strong skills in Checkpoint Firewalling, additional FortiGate experience preferred
Good skills in Cisco Routing & Switching
Very good understanding about Network cabling standards in Data Centre and Office environments and related experience in steering external companies
Usage of troubleshooting and diagnostic tools
Experience with ITIL processes (incidents, changes, problems)
Basic scripting knowledge (python, perl, ...), experience in network automation is preferred
Strong communication skills (fluent English and Swedish are a must) for communicating to the customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, e.g. the IT Security department
Knowledge about structure of Data Centres including security zones
Proven analytic and conceptional abilities
Independent / autonomous workstyle
Academic Degree in IT: Computer Science, engineering, science, mathematics or similar
Driving license
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location
Stockholm, Solna
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 2024-09-30. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender reassignment, age, disability, race, sex, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, religion or other belief or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
8892444