Senior Network Engineer
2024-05-13
As a Senior Network Engineer for Hitachi Energy, HVDC business you will be designing and conducting experiments, analyzing, and interpreting the data, preparing complete project documents in area of responsibility.
Providing cost effective quality solutions and delivering within budget and contract. Ensuring adherence to safety standards and mitigation of potential risks to increase production. Openness and curiosity and high level of independent work is typical characteristics for the profile to fit the team.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for development of new network solutions to the base solution to increase throughput in FST (Factory System Test).
Supports the projects with deep know-how of the base solution and other key stake holders such as R & D department.
You will be having strong documentation skills.
You will mentor, guides, and onboard new junior project engineers to get them up to speed with the base solution.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have 5+ years of enterprise production networks.
You have experience as SME, Network Architect or Senior Network Engineer.
Knowledge of production near systems and automations.
Outgoing team player capable of independent work to get the job done.
Able to liaise with other stakeholders and to see the bigger picture.
Good knowledge of Cisco, Fortinet, and Palo Alto equipment.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply no later than 29/5! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom, micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
771 80 LUDVIKA
