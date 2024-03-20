Senior Network Engineer
Sinch Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we enable businesses to reach everyone in the world, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success. No matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, face captivating challenges, and build skills alongside outstanding people.
The essence of the role
We're seeking an experienced Senior Network Engineer to join our Public Cloud Integration team and play a key role in shaping Sinch's network infrastructure. You will have the opportunity to lead and enhance our network across co-location data centers, AWS, and other cloud service providers. If you possess deep technical expertise in Network Architecture, managing global bandwidth, particularly in Cisco iOS, ASA, routing protocols, IPSec, MPLS, and hybrid infrastructure integration, we look forward to hearing from you.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and functions under a hybrid model, reporting to the Head of Cloud Network.
As our new Network Engineer, you will:
Coordinate, maintain, and architect all network and security devices.
Proactively monitor systems for performance issues and participate in capacity planning, analysis, and system implementations.
Lead troubleshooting efforts with internal teams and external partners to ensure system stability.
Build and maintain documentation for data centers, systems, applications, and networks.
Collaborate with global team members to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Sinch network and services.
Perform site inventories and installations at various local and remote data center locations as needed.
Contribute to rotational on-call duties.
Who are you?
We believe you're experienced with network performance monitoring, enterprise-level data center design, and Linux/Unix networking. Your knowledge of cloud infrastructure, knack for delivering results, impressive multitasking abilities, and strong communication skills stand out. You perform well under pressure and excel in managing project details.
To contribute to this role, we see that you have experience in:
Switching (spanning tree, Ether-Channel, 802.1q VLANs).
Routing expertise (BGP, OSPF, EIGRP).
Packet capture and analysis.
Implementing IP layer access control and configuring IOS and ASA based IPSEC VPNs.
Upgrading IOS, ASA, and associated software.
Networking in AWS and understanding cloud environments.
Change Management and ITIL processes.
Additional System Administrator knowledge at the infrastructure level is beneficial.
Ready to chase your dreams?
If you're passionate about ensuring network reliability, optimizing performance, and collaborating with a distributed team, this role is for you!
Our corporate language is English. Please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, adopt change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not able to support relocation outside EU at present, therefore, will take into consideration only applicants who hold a Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship, or have a valid work permit for Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8554357