Senior .NET Full-Stack Developer to Tachograph services, Scania

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
Are you looking for your next career challenge? We're searching for individuals with 5+ years of experience .NET Full-stack Developer (Senior) to join our amazing team. In this role, you will work with a large team of .net Full-stack developers to enhance our existing custom-built solutions and help drive continuous development with the latest .net technologies. Qualified candidates should have extensive object-oriented design/ development experience and a deep understanding of micro-services design, be able to problem-solve and debug complex solutions, and work independently with little supervision and in cooperation with the group.
Job Responsibilities
Collaborate on the migration of legacy .NET applications to a micro-services architecture.
Develop and maintain web applications & windows services using the .NET/.Net Core stack.
Leverage AWS services to create scalable and dependable solutions.
Work closely with relational databases to design and optimize data models.
Collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software.
Apply your expertise in the following programming languages:
• NET (C#)
TypeScript / JavaScript (React and/or Angular)
Cloud infrastructure using Python, Shell
NoSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL Databases
Kubernetes & Docker
Take a role in responding to customer support cases and ability to debug, bug fixing, and contribute to legacy code
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Demonstrated experience as a Full-Stack Developer, with a strong focus on .NET Core technologies, especially C#.
Proficiency in AWS services for cloud-based development.
Solid database skills, including expertise with relational databases.
Familiarity with micro-services architecture and system design principles.
A solid understanding of SOLID principles and Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).
Familiarity with containerization and Kubernetes is a plus.
Strong problem-solving capabilities and effective communication skills.
Ability to contribute to system architecture discussions and design decisions.
Capability to collaborate seamlessly within a diverse and inclusive team environment.
Application
Would you like to be part of this great team? Do not hesitate to apply by Nov 12 at the latest.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania Sverige AB is a company within the Scania Group, and distributor for Scania's products and services in the Swedish market. Scania Sweden is responsible for a wide range of products and services, including sales and service via a dealer network with 90 Scania facilities and 2000 employees, of which just over 600 people in its own dealer operations in the metropolitan regions of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. The head office is located in Stockholm, Kungens Kurva. In 2020, Scania Sweden registered 4,960 heavy vehicles and 488 Scania buses, making it the market leader in the Swedish market with 45.3%.
