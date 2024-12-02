Senior .NET Developer
A.V.H.P. i Göteborg AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-12-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A.V.H.P. i Göteborg AB i Malmö
, Falkenberg
, Härryda
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job summary
We are looking for skilled Senior .NET developers to join our team! You have a passion to deliver scalable software solutions and interact with our clients.
You're used to seeing out a project from conception to final product, requiring good organizational skills and attention to detail.
If you're equally happy to roll up your sleeves to write code and review other team members' work, we'd like to meet you.
Stuff you will do
Work closely with our customers and support them in defining their roadmap, identifying new solutions and products and/or improvements for existing solutions
Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
Optimize performance and scalability as necessary to meet the business goals
Design client-side and server-side architecture
Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
Write effective APIs
Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
Write technical documentation
Education and experience
Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
The nitty gritty skills needed
At least 7 years of professional experience working with modern back-end technologies
At least 5 years of professional experience with .NET framework
Experience with MSSQL
Knowledge of cloud services such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud (e.g. queues, notifications)
Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Familiarity with front-end development
Fluent in Swedish and have strong communication skills in both written and spoken Swedish
Nice to have skills
Familiarity with Entity Framework
Experience with RESTful API design and development
Familiarity with other backend languages (Java, Python, Node.JS)
Familiarity with other databases (e.g. PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Elasticsearch)
Your colleagues say that you are
Work in English with ease (it's our company language)
Are easy to work with and are curious
Are often digging into the known unknowns with a huge smile
Are a strong communicator across multiple stakeholders
Have the humility to know when to ask for help (and then to actually ask for it)
Why us
Finally, you will get the opportunity to enjoy a Swedish "Fika" - Google it!
SaaP is the next big thing (Software as a Passion)
We have the best coffee and office in Malmö, period
Friendliest, best colleagues you can find
Continual learning & development opportunities - you are valued
Exciting clients working with latest technologies
We have fun while we're at work
Salary and Benefits:
Base Salary: SEK 50000-60000 per month
Assignment compensation: App. SEK 6000 per month
Pension: ITP1
4 weeks early vacation
Healthcare allowance, SEK 5000 per year, health checks
Mobile and broadband
Paid overtime
Illness insurance, TGL & TFA
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A.V.H.P. i Göteborg AB
(org.nr 559245-9134) Arbetsplats
Annvin AB Jobbnummer
9041334