Senior .NET Developer
2023-12-11
Our Company
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 700+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
About the job:
As a Senior .NET Developer in our growing team, you will become part of an environment where collaboration, team spirit and personal responsibility is highly valued. The position offers varied tasks and good development opportunities. You will have an integral part in making our platform even more proficient.
What Technologies are we working with?
• Latest versions of .NET, C# and ASP.NET MVC
• Entity Framework and Microsoft SQL Server
• Elasticsearch and Redis
• jQuery, TypeScript, React, Knockout.js
• Cloud-computing through Amazon AWS
• Agile software development
• Continuous integration and delivery
Who are we looking for?
• Experienced in .NET Framework and .NET Core.
• Good knowledge about Rest API, Entity Framework, and different test frameworks.
• Enjoys working in close collaboration with stakeholders in a fast paced and agile environment.
• Curiosity and a willingness to share knowledge with the team and bravely dive into new technical and functional territories.
• A passion for building and delivering top notch products to our customers.
• Meriting but not required, knowledge of Cloud computing on AWS and its serverless offerings, experience in front-end development with React, issue management using Jira.
What can we offer you?
• Ability to work with cutting-edge technologies in exciting projects.
• Opportunity to work with a large-scale cloud-hosted solution.
• Freedom to help, plan and lead system architecture decisions in a fast-growing company.
• An international work environment with colleagues from all over the world.
• Plenty of space for initiatives and original ideas.
• Possibility to learn and educate through seminars organized by Tech and the rest of the organization, at relevant conferences in Stockholm, or during our Hackathon events.
• Monday breakfast regular team lunches, Friday beer team activities and fun events.
• Work-from-home flexibility.
About the team
The tech team works as an in-house tech department. The responsibilities of the team encompass developing technical platforms and solutions to lay the ground for the rest of the business at Keystone Education Group. We are a rapidly growing company that is now looking for new talents to strengthen our team. Read more about us here: https://www.keg.com/
As a member of the Keystone family, you will be working with a young, international group, based out in Stockholm. We face exciting prospects and interesting challenges on a daily basis. We believe in lifelong learning, and continuous development of our engineers, as we see them as one of the most valuable assets for our organization. Ambition, drive, and great ideas help us reach our goals - join us in the making of your career.
