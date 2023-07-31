Senior Navy Specialist to MacGregor
Are you passionate about the marine industry and want to work internationally in a role with diverse responsibilities? MacGregor can offer you the opportunity to be part of an incredible team and unleash your full potential. We are currently looking for a new colleague to join is in the role as Senior Navy Specialist!
YOU WILL
Joining MacGregor as a Navy Specialist you will become an integral part of a dynamic team managing various projects. Your responsibilities will encompass providing support across multiple departments, including Sales, Engineering, Procurement, and Contract Management, specifically within Cargo Access Solutions (CAS). You will engage with shipyards, navies, defense industries, and ship design companies simultaneously, acting as the go-to expert for your colleagues and project teams. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in international negotiations and the execution of CAS Navy projects. Collaborating with your colleagues, you will contribute to defining the development strategy for CAS Navy Business. Other tasks and responsibilities:
• Actively use market knowledge and keep close contact with international business partners.
• Be responsible for optimizing CAS Navy business and support Sales during marketing and sales of CAS Navy Business.
• Participate in negotiations and have knowledge around rules and regulations for the navy segment.
• Work with and support Engineering in development of CAS Navy product portfolio.
• Guide Procurement in development of CAS Navy suppliers and support Contract Management in development of ILS (Integrated Logistics Support) work
YOU ARE
MacGregor is looking for a person with a long and proven experience within the international Navy businesses. The ideal candidate would have a background from engineering, shipbuilding or naval architecture and a deep market knowledge of the Navy industry. Since you will have a lot of contact with various stakeholders during your work it is important that you feel comfortable presenting and can easily capture different business requirements. You have a strong technical and commercial understanding and a structured way of working.
Your leadership skills and ability to share knowledge will also be crucial as you will be involved from start to finish in various business cases. We also expect you to have excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you have:
• A Master/Bachelor in mechanical engineering or similar
• Documented experience from international sales work in a corresponding position and practical experience from contract review and negotiation
• Experience from international customer contacts in combination with the ability to co-operate / create and maintain good contacts with the customers
• Customer focus with a business mindset
• A developed understanding of Product Lifecycle Management
If you already have a network within navy and speak a third language this will be meritorious.
WANT TO KNOW MORE?
Do you feel that the above sounds interesting and fits well with your experiences and ambitions? Then you are most welcome to submit your application. In this recruitment we cooperate with Nexer Recruit. If you want to know more, contact recruitment consultant Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
