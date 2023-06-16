Senior Motion Mechanics Engineer to Hiab
2023-06-16
As pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow.
Background:
HIAB, a leading provider of motion technology solutions for loader cranes, is building a new team around motion technology and R&D to develop energy-efficient products for battery-operated vehicles, in alignment with Cargotec's ambitious targets for CO2 reduction. We are in search of an experienced and versatile Engineer to fill a central role in the team and connect with our skilled team in Hudiksvall. The successful candidate will possess a strong background in motion mechanics and will focus on the design, development, and optimization of mechanical systems to contribute to the electrification of road transportation.
Purpose of position:
The team will have the mission to develop new technology and products ranging from electro-hydraulic power units, battery packs, and electromechanical actuators in line with what a developing business will require. While "power packs" and distributed hydraulic systems are fairly established, there needs to be technological advances in the field of electric actuators to make them viable in heavy applications at the very core of HIAB's loader crane business.
The Senior Electromechanics Developer will play a key role in providing necessary competence and drive pre- development on actuators as well as designing "power packs" and other types of motion mechanics.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop mechanical systems and components for HIAB's motion technology products
Conduct analysis and simulations to optimize performance and efficiency of mechanical systems, Development of necessary calculus and analytic tools
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate mechanical systems into HIAB's products and ensure they meet customer requirements
Investigate and troubleshoot technical issues related to mechanical systems and provide solutions
Stay up-to-date with the latest advances in motion mechanics and apply them to improve HIAB's products
Test and verification of new solutions
Producing documentation
Main interfaces and stakeholders: Colleagues in R&D, sourcing, product management and production.
Qualifications:
University degree in mechanical engineering
Several years of experience in the development and engineering of industrial products
Solid knowledge in electro-mechanics, motion mechanics, materials and structural strength, tribology, and standards and regulatory requirements
Experience with gears, transmissions, mechanisms, and acoustic design is a plus
Knowledge of European industry standards and regulations is a plus
Knowledge and experience in using CAD and simulation software, like Solidworks, ProE, Autodesk Inventor, ADAMS, MATLAB, SIMPACK, ANSYS, ABAQUS, COSMOS
Proven ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional team environment
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, fluency in English; Swedish and other languages are beneficial
Be a passionate, self-propelled engineer with a curious mindset, be well-versed in design tools and methods, be comfortable moving outside the zone of known paradigms, combine creativity with structure and discipline depending on the situation, and have great collaboration skills.
Location:
The position could be located either in Hudiksvall, Vallentuna or Kista: frequent traveling to Hudiksvall customer innovation center will be needed for face-to-face collaboration and access to the laboratory.
At HIAB, we value creativity, innovation, and a passion for motion technology. If you're an experienced Engineer with a strong background in motion mechanics, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and become part of our growing team of experts at HIAB.
Interested to join?
In this recruitment process we are working with EnHunt. The selection process with interviews has already begun and may open up and close at any time depending on the decision from Hiab. For further information about the position you are welcome to contact recruitment consultant Kim Johansson on kim.johansson@enhunt.com
, or +46 70 917 15 31.
Hiab is part of Cargotec
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,300 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.
Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load-handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO fabrands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
