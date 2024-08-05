Senior ML HW modelling engineer
Job Overview:
We have a fantastic opportunity to move into Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, key technologies for the future of computing. Working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
Arm is entering a new growth phase to develop innovative technologies and products for existing and new markets. To do this we need hardworking and motivated people to join our team. Working with the world's best companies as they build sector-leading products from our designs. You'll share ideas with and learn new skills from the best engineers in the world. We work in small teams, so your contributions will make a difference. This role offers the opportunity to lead, challenge the status quo and ultimately change the world of ML and AI!
Responsibilities
The team in Lund is responsible for machine learning hardware and software IP.
Our next generation NPU development starts in the HW modelling platform and as a senior HW Modelling engineer, you will work/develop/design/architect new features and evaluate their performance. You will be working closely with the ML HW design and verification teams to contribute to the design, specification, and verification of the product. You will also be assisting the compiler team to ensure the HW is run at optimal performance and supporting the model as an external deliverable in customer engagements. As a senior engineer you are expected to be able to take lead on larger work-packages and to mentor more junior engineers.
We are looking for someone with a strong analytical skills, eagerness to find innovative solutions to complex problems, who like to work in a fast paced and dynamic environment where you cooperate closely in a diverse team of colleagues, together striving to fulfil common targets.
For a sneak peek of ARM Lund, please have a look at the following video: http://bit.ly/2kxWMXp
Required Skills and Experience :
Master's or PhD degree in Machine learning, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Science, or similar technical field.
Experienced in HW design and/or modelling
Strong programming skills (C, C++, Python)
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience :
Experienced in SystemC and HLS flows
Source control skills (Git, Gerrit, Repo)
Worked and developed using methods like agile SW development, continuous integration and Test driven development.
Experience with Machine Learning applications and frameworks
Some experience in compiler development
Sound understanding of signal processing, control system. Så ansöker du
