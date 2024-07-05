Senior Mine Closure Engineer to Boliden
Boliden Mineral AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Stockholm
2024-07-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to create sustainable solutions in the mining sector and have an interest in Mine Closure? Then we want to know more about you, apply now!
Description
We are looking for a senior engineer with expertise in mine closure for employment at Boliden's Department of Mining Waste and Water Management.
You will work broadly with issues related to mine closure and extractive waste management along Boliden's entire value chain. From planning of operations with close cooperation with exploration, to support for our actively producing units, to facilities that are planning to be closed and facilities in need of additional closure measures. The work includes, among other things:
Participate in and/or act as project manager for projects related to the development of Waste Management Plans and Closure Plans,
Participate in and/or act as project manager for Extractive Waste Management and Closure projects,
Drive skills development and capacity building within Boliden Mines in the field of Mine Closure and Extractive Waste Management,
Advance our way of work by developing governing processes and instructions,
Coordinate internal networks to ensure knowledge transfer between units and projects,
Follow up and evaluate completed full-scale Closure projects and Closure trials,
Perform quality assessment of estimated costs for Closure, and
Conduct business intelligence and work within Boliden's strategic programs for sustainable waste management.
The position is a permanent position. We prefer applicants willing to be based at our main office in Boliden. Other possible locations are Stockholm, Aitik, Garpenberg, Kevitsa (Finland) or Tara (Ireland).
Qualifications
You have a university degree in engineering or earth sciences, with a suitable specialization or education in environmental science, geology, geochemistry, hydrology, or water chemistry. It is an advantage if you have experience with designing cover systems for closure of sulphuric mine waste, geochemistry modelling tools, or with linking geochemistry, water, and recipient models. A strong background in project management is also preferred. You have at least 5 years of experience within the mining or extractive industries either directly or as a consultant.
We are looking for a person who is result-oriented and has a good sense of planning and prioritization. You enjoy identifying and finding solutions to problems. Contacts with both external and internal partners will be a central part of your job, so it is important to have good collaboration skills and that collaboration is natural for you.
The position requires that you can express yourself fluently both orally and in writing in English. In addition, knowledge of Swedish and/or Finnish is an advantage (as it is the language used for communication with authorities). The position will require travel with associated overnight stays. Driver's license for car is a requirement. Starting date is as agreed.
Apply Now
Every journey at Boliden is unique, what will yours look like? A warm welcome with your application, with your CV, until Sunday 18 August 2024.
We offer you
Collaborating with employees in Boliden's operations, government agencies, local residents and other stakeholders is an important part of the work, as is striving for continuous improvements for the business. Boliden's corporate culture is characterised by our core values of care, courage, and responsibility.
Boliden is an established employer with collective agreements and occupational pensions. We offer benefits such as flexible working conditions, opportunities for skills development, many different career paths, health and medical care. Our work is characterised by care for people, the environment and society. We are happy to help and welcome you to us!
Curious to know more
Do you want to know more about the service? Contact me, Magnus Bergknut, Head of Department, 070-810 54 72, magnus.bergknut@boliden.com
.
Facklig information får du av Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, 070- 225 67 53, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 eller Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
Questions about applying/your application are answered by Adam Martinez, Talent Acquisition Partner, adam.martinez@boliden.com
.
About Us
The Mine Waste and Water Management department is part of Boliden Staff Mines with approximately 300 employees, which includes the departments Sustainability, HR & Security, Finance, Business Development, Technology, and Exploration. The Department of Mining Waste and Water Management is a technical expert function tasked with, among other things, developing our working methods, supporting and quality assuring Boliden mines' work with mining waste and water management, as well as conducting research and external monitoring. The department currently employs engineers with knowledge in geotechnical engineering and dam safety, water management, geochemistry, hydrogeology and remediation. We will now further strengthen the organization with a development engineer with expertise in water management.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
Additional keywords: Boliden, Skellefteå, Mine Closure, Extractive Waste Management, Environmental Science, Geochemistry, Environmental permits Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
)
101 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Boliden AB Jobbnummer
8790826