Senior Media Manager (Sales Executive)
Who are we?
Bean Media Group is a thriving media company with global headquarters in Sydney, Australia, and offices in Stockholm, Singapore, Manila, Bangalore and El Salvador. We produce The CEO Magazine; a leading global luxury business magazine.
Our vision is "to provide a thriving global media brand that impacts and inspires the business world!"
The role:
The Senior Media Manager (Sales Executive) is responsible for identifying opportunities for advertising in The CEO Magazine with new and existing clients in Europe. The Senior Media Manager sells advertising space to clients through recognising good editorial opportunities and speaking to relevant stakeholders to reach their monthly sales targets.
You will spend your days speaking with CEO's and senior executives across Europe, gaining unrivalled exposure to a whole new network of game changers and decision makers from all industries.
About You
We are looking for a highly self-motivated and proactive individual. We ask that you're resilient, tenacious, and never give up. You learn quickly, listen to feedback, and adjust accordingly.
We also ask that you have:
A minimum of 5 years of sales experience
Experience within advertising sales is an advantage
Proven ability to meet and exceed sales targets within deadlines
Proven track record of successfully managing customer relationships
Excellent interpersonal skills
A confident, positive attitude, self-motivation, and a natural persistence to excel
The ability to be proactive and take initiative
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Working knowledge of CRM systems with Zoho knowledge a bonus
Fluency in English is a must
Excellent verbal communication skills (e.g., the ability to ask intelligent questions, to listen attentively, and to follow up appropriately)
An impressive telephone manner (interesting tonality, clear mature sound, etc.)
Confidence in speaking with senior executives of large international companies.
Able to handle constructive feedback from external and internal stakeholders.
A hunger to learn, you enjoy being mentored and constantly seek improvement and ways to develop yourself.
What's in it for you?
Good base salary package with uncapped commission!
Be part of a collaborative company culture
The opportunity to 'Earn Friday's Off'
Stretch incentives throughout the year
Regional Incentives
The opportunity to be part of our exciting journey in a fast-growing company, dynamic company.
You can find out more about what it's like to work at with us on our careers page:
