Senior Medallia Platform Expert
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-15
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will play a central role in a global CX environment where customer feedback is used to improve experiences across the full lifecycle, from sales and delivery to aftermarket and uptime services. In this assignment, you will work hands-on with the Medallia platform to design, build, configure, and optimize feedback journeys that help the organization listen better, act faster, and create stronger customer insight.
You will collaborate closely with product owners, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams, helping shape how feedback is collected, structured, and turned into meaningful improvements. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining platform expertise, web technology, and customer insight in a role where your work has clear business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, configure, and optimize solutions on the Medallia platform.
You will develop and improve customer feedback and survey journeys across the customer lifecycle.
You will work closely with product owners, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams to shape how feedback is collected and used globally.
You will drive new features and enhancements that improve platform performance and strengthen customer insights.
You will design and implement feedback loops that support continuous improvement in CX.
You will help translate data and feedback into actionable insights for the business.
Requirements5-8 years hands-on experience working with the Medallia platform, including configuration and backend work.
Medallia Admin and Product Certification.
Strong knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and APIs.
Experience in CX and feedback journeys, including designing and implementing feedback loops.
Strong analytical skills and a mindset for insight activation and continuous improvement.
Ability to complete required background checks before the assignment begins.
Nice to haveExposure to AI and NLP.
Experience with dashboards.
Experience with CRM platforms such as Salesforce.
Experience working with distributed systems.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7575193-1949206". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9857113