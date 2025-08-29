Senior Mechanical Research Engineer
Flextronics International Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kalmar Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Kalmar
2025-08-29
Flex is the diversified manufacturing partner of choice that helps market-leading brands design, build and deliver innovative products that improve the world.
A career at Flex offers the opportunity to make a difference and invest in your growth in a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative environment. If you are excited about a role but don't meet every bullet point, we encourage you to apply and join us to create the extraordinary.
Job Summary
Flex Power Modules is looking for a passionate and experienced Senior Research Mechanical Engineer to join our R&D team. In this role you will work closely with the electrical designer providing details of the mechanical design aspects like warpage, fatigue cracks, thermal and glue. All this in products with intense power and thermal conditions where the design has been stretched to the limit.
This is a unique opportunity for someone with deep technical knowledge in materials theory, structural mechanics and calculation/simulations who wants to work hands-on with cutting-edge technologies and global hyper-scalers.
What a typical day looks like:
You will work closely with our CTO in a dedicated research team.
Lead and Shape advanced research projects for future mechanical aspects of power modules.
Collect and analyze data from global hyper-scalers and partners to influence roadmaps and drive the development of next generation products.
Use your expertise to ensure a mechanical design that in a temperature-shifting environment neither warps nor cracks in the solder joints.
You will also have the opportunity to contribute to publications, white papers, and patents in the field.
The experience we're looking to add to our team:
M.Sc. (or equivalent) in Mechanical Engineering, with a focus on Structural Mechanics and simulation/calculations.
Documented experience in mechanical development for electronics.
In-depth knowledge of material theory.
In-depth knowledge of mechanical or thermal calculations and/or simulations.
In-depth knowledge of CTE and Young's Modulus.
Good CAD skills.
Experience in conceptual product development.
Basic knowledge of electronics.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
What you'll receive for the great work you provide:
A role at the forefront of technology in AI and data center infrastructure.
A chance to influence product development from concept to launch.
An innovative, international, and collaborative work environment.
Opportunities to work with world-leading companies in cloud and tech.
Flex is an Equal Opportunity Employer and employment selection decisions are based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. We do not discriminate based on: age, race, religion, color, sex, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability, pregnancy status, or any other status protected by law. We're happy to provide reasonable accommodations to those with a disability for assistance in the application process. Please email accessibility@flex.com
Flex is an Equal Opportunity Employer and employment selection decisions are based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. We do not discriminate based on: age, race, religion, color, sex, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability, pregnancy status, or any other status protected by law.
