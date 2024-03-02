Senior Mechanical Engineer to Excillum!
2024-03-02
Do you want to work with the company behind the world 's brightest X-ray tube? Great, then you 've come to the right place! Excillum is a leading company in the field of high-end microfocus and nano focus X-ray sources and was founded in 2007 by researchers from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). As a Mechanical Engineer at Excillum, you will be a part of a company with a friendly and helpful work environment with humble and motivated colleagues and contribute to enable new science, improve medicine and enhance manufacturing by continuous development of state-of-the-art X-ray sources. Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Currently, Excillum offer the MetalJet source, based on the company-founding metal-jet-anode technology, and the NanoTube source powered by their refined e-beam technology. The metal-jet technology was invented by the company 's founders in 1999 and today, they offer a growing range of the MetalJet and NanoTube X-ray sources based on the key technologies to customers all over the world. The X-ray sources are used in a wide range of areas including quality assurance in semiconductors, electronics, and battery manufacturing as well as development of new medicine and research for example in biology, medicine, and material science. Since the start in 2007, Excillum has grown and today they are around 80 employees in Stockholm. Here, you will be part of a growing international company and play an important part in discussions and technical decisions, choice of tools and work processes - great responsibility but also great influence! You will become a part of a company with a strong innovation culture, where sharing knowledge, teamwork and personal growth are valued highly. Except from your closest team, you will also collaborate with software engineers, system engineers, researchers, production, and sales. Excillum are headquartered in Kista with both lab and production in-house, which means you will work close to the products you develop.
Work tasks
As a senior mechanical engineer, you belong to a team of five people, three mechanical engineers and two electronic engineers. This is a role where you are expected to take lead in technical decisions and it 's important that you understand the connections between different disciplines. In addition to working operationally with the mechanical design, you are a leader in design reviews, you collaborate with purchasers to find suitable suppliers and contribute to the work of developing processes and working methods. You will also gather requirements from different departments and be the link between different functions internally. You will also visit suppliers and customers to ensure cooperation with the right partners and create a better understanding of customer requirements. This is a role where you will work with development of advanced products, unusual materials and unique constructions, which we believe could be both challenging and developmental for you!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal skills and your interest in the position and Excillum as a company. You are a person who is motivated by working with the development of complex products and who is self-motivated in your way of working. You are happy to share knowledge with your team and contribute to develop new and more efficient ways of working.
Furthermore, you have...
• A BSc or MSc degree within for example mechanics
• Several years of work experience in mechanical design and experience from leading development projects
• Strong knowledge in 3D CAD programs, Excillum uses Creo
• Strong knowledge in English
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Experience with Creo Suite
• Experience with high vacuum systems
• Knowledge in simulation
• Experience with Teamcenter
• Knowledge of Swedish
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Extent: Fulltime
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Excillum's wish is that all questions go to Academic Work
• Contact details: Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Excillum on their website: https://www.excillum.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
