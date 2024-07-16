Senior Mechanical Engineer in Medtech & Life Science
2024-07-16
Why this job is for you:
Easy, you want to be creative and innovative in solving technical problems! And that is precisely what we offer you. You are the expert; you are the one telling us the best solution.
You will not be alone in doing this. The keyword is collaboration. Cross-functional teams created to solve problems together. Products and business areas will differ, but one thing will remain, you will be a part of building new exciting things.
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that's the way forward.
Responsibilities:
In your role as a Mechanical Designer, you will be involved in major projects with our customers in medical technology and life science.
You will work with design and product development, coordinate interfaces such as customers, purchasing, production, testing, and validation as well as production design.
Communicate effectively with both experts and non-experts about highly complex technical issues and collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Qualifications:
5+ years work-life experience in product development.
Used to working in various CAD programs such as CATIA, Creo, and Solidworks, and PDM-systems such as Windchill and/or PDMLink.
Excellent communication skills and fluent in Swedish and English.
What we offer:
At Knightec, you will work in an innovative and supportive environment that promotes your personal development through exciting projects and training. We value diversity, with over 40 nationalities contributing to a dynamic and inclusive workplace. A vibrant culture of curiosity, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.
With a hybrid work model, we support your work-life balance, and offer competitive benefits for your well-being and financial security.
About Knightec:
Knightec is a strategic partner in product and service development, dedicated to helping companies drive positive change for future business opportunities. We believe that collaboration and co-creation are keys to success and approach our clients' challenges from a holistic perspective. Our experts from around the world bring unique perspectives and skills, and together with our clients, we create innovative and sustainable solutions.
Application process:
