2023-12-16
Senior mechanical engineer
Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it.
Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong mother companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.
Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for an experienced mechanical engineer to our team based in Tumba, Stockholm.
What will you do?
We are looking for a mechanical engineer that with large experience from the whole product development chain, especially regarding large scale mechanical systems. In this role you will get to combine mechanical design and structural engineering in solving the complex challenges of getting wing sails onboard large ocean-going ships. The key tasks will be:
- Mechanical and structural design of AlfaWall Oceanbird wing sail technology according to technical requirements as defined by customer needs, class rules and Oceanbird standards.
- Develop drawings and specifications, including 3D models/drawings, BOM, and instructions for manufacturing.
- Technical interface towards suppliers and manufacturers.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
- Creative and problem-solving mindset is paramount!
- Master's degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent.
- At least 5-10 years working experience from mechanical engineering of large-scale industry structures or systems.
- Experience in working cross-functionally together with automation, electrical and other mechanical/structural engineers in solving problems and ensuring system performance.
- Field experience, you have already developed and been a part of taking prototypes or products from the drawing board to commissioning.
- Working experience within the marine industry is beneficial.
This role is located in Tumba, Stockholm.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
We don't accept applications sent directly via email.
