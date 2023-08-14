Senior Mechanical Engineer
2023-08-14
Why should you want this job?
Easy, you want to be creative and innovative in solving technical problems. And that is precisely what we offer you. You are the expert; you are the one telling us the best solution. You will work with different development projects to either further develop existing products or create something brand new.
But you will not be alone in doing this. The keyword will be collaboration. Crossfunctional teams are created to solve problems rather than picking the problem for an already existing group. Products and business areas will differ, but one thing will remain: you will build new exciting things.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in complete control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that's the way forward.
Skills you need to bring
• Strong experience in product development.
• Strong experience working with cable harnessing and cabling.
• Used to working in Catia V5, Creo and Solidworks, and PDM-systems such as Windchill or PDMLink.
• Being able to explain and talk about highly complex problems and explain them to experts and non-experts alike.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering, with over 900 colleagues in locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
