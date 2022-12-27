Senior Mechanical Engineer
ARE YOU THE ONE?
Abtery is a young, innovative company working with the development of advanced electric drive systems. We offer exciting and challenging work opportunities in a fast-growing and developing company. We offer an innovative atmosphere and a team culture where sharing knowledge and finding new ways to tackle challenges together is key.
We have an ever-growing demand for our services and seek to strengthen our team with a new Senior Mechanical Engineer. Are you the one?
WHAT WILL YOU DO?
As a Senior Mechanical Engineer, you will be responsible for developing electro-mechanical systems and hardware solutions. You will be involved in the complete development process: from concept and ideas, through planning, proof of concept, analysis and validation of technical requirements, system design and testing, to production.
You will:
Set system requirements together with the customer
Perform initial structural analysis
Develop electro-mechanical power systems, subsystems and/or components based on requirements and calculations
Define interfaces, do system integration, and ensure complete system function
Develop, rank and recommend alternative technical system solutions
Ensure that designs follow applicable business and industry standards, as well as safety requirements
Test and validate to secure fulfillment of requirements
Audit and improve processes
At Abtery, we work both individually and in teams, supporting development projects with know-how and expertise within our respective fields. You will be part of a tight and agile team of experts, where your opinion matters.
WHO ARE YOU?
You have a degree in Mechanical Engineering with at least 8 years of professional experience within the field. You have a sincere technological interest and the ability to analyze data and propose design solutions, including planning, task prioritization and coordinating your daily schedule to solve problems effectively. Knowledge and experience with high voltage system development, electric power systems, battery management systems and charging systems is essential. Proficiency in English (written and spoken) is also essential.
Experience with the following would be an advantage:
GD&T knowledge and proven experience with Tolerance stack calculations
Experience with Thermal Management Systems
Tools such as SolidWorks
WHY WORK WITH ABTERY?
At Abtery, we appreciate every element of skill, competence and experience that our people bring to the table. As our new Senior Mechanical Engineer, you will work with a diverse team from different countries and backgrounds. We believe that diversity is a strength, enabling us to draw from wide well of experience as we work towards a common goal. We work hard, we push limits, and expand horizons. We don't see limits at Abtery, only opportunities.
Abtery is housed in a modern office in Lindholmspiren, Gothenburg - the beating heart of Sweden's tech sector. We offer employees a monthly wellness stipend by reimbursement, fresh fruit on site, conference/event opportunities, a culture of learning and development, and regular staff social events.
