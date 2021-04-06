Senior Mechanical Engineer - Ascom (Sweden) AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
Senior Mechanical Engineer
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg
As our Senior Mechanical Engineer, you will lead your own or the Mechanical Engineers work within product development in DLP projects, Mech maintenance of existing products and technical pre studies.This is a full-time position which will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What can Ascom offer you?
Working in a company to be proud of.
Inspiring and engaging colleagues.
Good development opportunities.
Good benefits & perks.
Collective Bargaining Agreement (Teknikavtalet).
Responsibilities
Lead the development projects team of mechanical design engineer and sometimes also work as mechanical engineer, including maintenance work on existing product.
Collaborate within or outside the company which involves investigations, interviews and negotiations or similar.
Analyze and break down product requirements into mechanical solutions.
Perform technical pre studies and technical investigations, regarding production problems.
Lead Design, test and document mechanical/physical parts and solutions, according to specifications, standards and regulations.
Lead the team or participate in supplier evaluations and tool purchases.
Verify mechanical designs on several levels from detail to product.
Document, findings, tests, studies, competitor analyzes in TER (technical engineering reports).
Lead design reviews and call for a design reviews on team members or own work when necessary.
Actively spread information about technical solutions within the section and between different development projects.
Suggest and lead thesis work and technical research work.
Maintain and feed the PLM system Agile with BOM data, by writing ECO, NIA (engineering change orders).
Calculate time, workload and do cost estimation for new projects within mechanical engineering.
Be active in investigating new Engineering tools and lead change in quality procedure processes within Mechanical team to maintain high quality of products, as well as the quality and efficiency of the teams' everyday work.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc, Mechanical Engineering, or similar area of study.
6+ years' experience in mechanical engineering.
Experience coordinating and managing external mechanical work.
On basis of market and target specifications, ability to formulate detailed technical specifications.
Ability to collaborate within or outside the company with ability to influence investigations, perform interviews and negotiations.
Good understanding in plastic tool manufacturing and in mechanical designs based on plastic parts.
Be able to implement mechanical design with high quality from requirements specifications.
Understand the consequences of different design solutions e.g. from a system-, cost- and customer- perspective.
Good ability to understand the physics and relation between physical objects and their working mechanisms.
Good ability to understand "product" engineering, and the qualities that makes a successful product.
Be able to speak English fluently and write technical documents in English. Swedish language skills are preferable.
General knowledge of the company's products and systems.
Good knowledge about the CAD tool Pro/Engineer and it's PDM system.
Good knowledge in standards and regulations regarding our type of equipment.
Experience coordinating and managing external mechanical work.
Personal skills
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a passionate self-starter with excellent communication, problem solving and analytical skills, with experience working in and leading cross functional teams/projects. You have a good ability to work alone as well as to co-operate with others booth inside and outside the company. You are innovative, curious and have a genuine interest go the extra mile to meet the needs of the costumer.Contact and Application
Are you interested in the job? The selection process is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Send in your application through the "apply" button. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Liisa Widlund, HR - Specialist, by e-mail: liisa.widlund@ascom.com or by phone: 031 559 522.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Ascom (Sweden) AB
Jobbnummer
5674471
Ascom (Sweden) AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Ascom (Sweden) AB i Göteborg
As our Senior Mechanical Engineer, you will lead your own or the Mechanical Engineers work within product development in DLP projects, Mech maintenance of existing products and technical pre studies.This is a full-time position which will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What can Ascom offer you?
Working in a company to be proud of.
Inspiring and engaging colleagues.
Good development opportunities.
Good benefits & perks.
Collective Bargaining Agreement (Teknikavtalet).
Responsibilities
Lead the development projects team of mechanical design engineer and sometimes also work as mechanical engineer, including maintenance work on existing product.
Collaborate within or outside the company which involves investigations, interviews and negotiations or similar.
Analyze and break down product requirements into mechanical solutions.
Perform technical pre studies and technical investigations, regarding production problems.
Lead Design, test and document mechanical/physical parts and solutions, according to specifications, standards and regulations.
Lead the team or participate in supplier evaluations and tool purchases.
Verify mechanical designs on several levels from detail to product.
Document, findings, tests, studies, competitor analyzes in TER (technical engineering reports).
Lead design reviews and call for a design reviews on team members or own work when necessary.
Actively spread information about technical solutions within the section and between different development projects.
Suggest and lead thesis work and technical research work.
Maintain and feed the PLM system Agile with BOM data, by writing ECO, NIA (engineering change orders).
Calculate time, workload and do cost estimation for new projects within mechanical engineering.
Be active in investigating new Engineering tools and lead change in quality procedure processes within Mechanical team to maintain high quality of products, as well as the quality and efficiency of the teams' everyday work.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc, Mechanical Engineering, or similar area of study.
6+ years' experience in mechanical engineering.
Experience coordinating and managing external mechanical work.
On basis of market and target specifications, ability to formulate detailed technical specifications.
Ability to collaborate within or outside the company with ability to influence investigations, perform interviews and negotiations.
Good understanding in plastic tool manufacturing and in mechanical designs based on plastic parts.
Be able to implement mechanical design with high quality from requirements specifications.
Understand the consequences of different design solutions e.g. from a system-, cost- and customer- perspective.
Good ability to understand the physics and relation between physical objects and their working mechanisms.
Good ability to understand "product" engineering, and the qualities that makes a successful product.
Be able to speak English fluently and write technical documents in English. Swedish language skills are preferable.
General knowledge of the company's products and systems.
Good knowledge about the CAD tool Pro/Engineer and it's PDM system.
Good knowledge in standards and regulations regarding our type of equipment.
Experience coordinating and managing external mechanical work.
Personal skills
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a passionate self-starter with excellent communication, problem solving and analytical skills, with experience working in and leading cross functional teams/projects. You have a good ability to work alone as well as to co-operate with others booth inside and outside the company. You are innovative, curious and have a genuine interest go the extra mile to meet the needs of the costumer.Contact and Application
Are you interested in the job? The selection process is ongoing, so please submit your application as soon as possible. Send in your application through the "apply" button. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Liisa Widlund, HR - Specialist, by e-mail: liisa.widlund@ascom.com or by phone: 031 559 522.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Ascom (Sweden) AB
Jobbnummer
5674471