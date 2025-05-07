Senior Mechanical Engineer - Systems - Qualification
We are looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineer for a global company in Västerås. Start is in June, 8 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment and products. The system aspect of Mechanical Engineering brings into it the more complex tasks of interactions between several and often complex components. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields.
You use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses. You independently perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Further you plan, conduct or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. You also conduct or coordinate complex analyses, advanced technical studies and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations as well as potentially legal and other agency requirements.
Minimum requirements of education and experience
You have more than 6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a Bachelor or Master degree or Another technical degree with experience within relevant field.
You also have working command of the English language.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is in June, 8 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
