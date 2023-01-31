Senior Mechanical Designer, Powerbox (prbx)
PRBX R&D is expanding and looking for a talented Mechanical Designer.
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company design and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new technologies to reduce energy consumption and, to increase power conversion performances of today and tomorrow power solutions.
We are looking for a talented Mechanical Engineer, motivated to contribute to break the power conversion limits and to help us to reach the mythic 99.99% efficiency. If you feel ready to take on the challenge, this position is for you.
Job description
You will work in close cooperation with our Power Designers and interact with disciplines across Cosel Group, such as HW design, system design, product management and production management. Co-operation with global and other design centers in Sweden, Europe and Japan is part of the daily work. To support technology and research interaction Cosel Group also has Japanese power designers in Europe to bridge the technology exchange between group resources in Europe and Japan.
The main responsibilities for the Senior Mechanical Engineer are to drive our European development of both power product development as well as evolution of our future platforms and related test tool development.
Qualifications
You take initiative and are willing to adopt new methods and techniques. You work well independently, but you are also a team player with good communication skills. You have several years of working experience within mechanical design and development of power converters and gained extensive knowledge.
You have:
• Bachelor or Master of Science
• Experience of power electronics and power supply designs
• Experience as lead designer in mechanical development projects
• Knowledge of CAD systems for mechanics and electronics
• Experience from HW design of power electronics
• Experience in EMC/EMI and thermal management design
• Good experience in power components
• Good experience in documentation of designs, test results, technical reports
• Good cooperation & communication skills
• Fluent in English
The little plus
• Experience in regulatory aspect of power converters
• Good knowledge of working with HW design
• Project management procedures and agile methods.
• Knowledge of software and programming
Personality
You have an analytical approach, a strong drive for results and customer focus. You have good communication and co-operation skills and the ability to take the initiative and adapt to new methods and techniques. Most of all you have an inquisitive mind, and a thirst for knowledge.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00, +46 10 207 43 20.
About Addilon Professionals
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Engineering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
