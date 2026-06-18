Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
Etteplan Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Etteplan Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Ljungby
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige
Etteplan is a leading engineering company with over 4,000 specialists who work every day to drive the development of future industries. We combine strong technical expertise with a culture built on trust, independence, and a clear ambition to make a difference – for our customers, for each other, and for society.
We are looking for a seasoned Senior Mechanical Design Engineer with solid experience of leading automotive design projects from concept to start of production. In this role, you will work in assignments within the automotive sector, contributing with your expertise to support team members, collaborate across disciplines, and take part in the development of next-generation vehicles.
We work closely with leading players in the automotive industry, contributing to the design and development of components and systems for future vehicles. If you have a background in mechanical design and a strong interest in the automotive field, this could be a great match.
Your role
Lead the design and development of complex automotive components and systems for passenger vehicles, ensuring adherence to project timelines and quality standards.
Utilize advanced CAD software (e.g., CATIA V5, Creo) to create detailed 3D models, assemblies, and technical drawings.
Conduct thorough analysis and simulations to optimize designs for performance, reliability, and manufacturability.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior engineers, fostering their professional growth and development.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams — including R&D, manufacturing, and quality assurance, both within Etteplan and at the customer, such as Volvo Cars — to ensure seamless project execution.
Stay abreast of emerging automotive technologies and electrification trends to identify opportunities for innovation and improvement.
Your profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who enjoys taking on new challenges, takes personal responsibility, and is used to working towards set goals. You have a genuine interest in technology and stay up to date with industry trends. You are innovative and thrive in collaboration with others.
To succeed in this role, you likely have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field, along with several years of experience in mechanical design within the automotive industry, ideally from a vehicle OEM environment.
We believe you also have solid experience working with CAD tools and other engineering software, and a proven track record of leading design projects from concept phase through to start of production (SOP). You bring strong analytical and problem-solving skills, combined with attention to detail and a structured way of working.
You are a confident communicator who collaborates effectively across functions, and you have a natural ability to lead, support, and mentor others in your team. You are fluent in both, Swedish and English.
Working as a Consultant at Etteplan
As a senior consultant at Etteplan, you will work on exciting and complex assignments where your experience truly makes a difference. You combine the security of a stable employer with the opportunity to contribute to projects that are both technically challenging and span industries that impact people's everyday lives and future. We see your experience as a key to finding smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions.
We offer an environment where you can continue to grow - whether you want to deepen your specialist expertise, lead projects, or act as an advisor. With us, you'll meet both junior talents and colleagues with long experience, and together we drive innovative solutions that benefit both customers and society.
Application and Next Steps
You apply by uploading your CV and answering a few short questions related to the position. Selection and interviews are conducted continuously, so don't hesitate to submit your application. The recruitment process begins with a phone interview and is followed by meetings with the responsible consulting manager and, if needed, additional colleagues. Our goal is to keep the process smooth so that together we can take the next step forward.
Do you feel that Etteplan is the right place for you? Submit your application today and become part of our team!
The summer period is here, and we have several open positions available during the holiday season. This typically means that we receive more applications than usual. As the selection process will take place during the first weeks of August, it may take a bit longer for us to get back to you regarding your status in the recruitment process.
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700 technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Etteplan Sweden AB
(org.nr 556526-0592)
413 29 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Etteplan Jobbnummer
9970140