Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
Perten Instruments AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perten Instruments AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to help improve the lives of millions of people and create a healthier world? When you work at PerkinElmer, that's exactly what you'll do. From our dedicated scientists and world-class operations employees to our innovative R&D professionals and committed sales and service groups, we're a unique team of 5,000+ global colleagues who come to work every day knowing we're making a difference. Through innovation, collaboration, and believing in our mission, we strive to create an inspiring and inclusive culture for our employees, so that they can be their best and, together, create a better tomorrow. Join us today.
Purpose
The Senior Mechanical Engineer is responsible for leading the design and development of mechanical systems with a strong focus on moving mechanisms and electromechanical integration. This role works closely with the electrical engineering team, optical and software team to ensure cohesive system-level solutions. The position holds ownership of product designs and assemblies throughout the full product lifecycle, including the development of new products as well as sustaining and improving the existing portfolio to ensure performance, reliability, and manufacturability.
Responsibilities
• Possess a legal right to work in Sweden (e.g., permanent residence permit, EU citizenship, or equivalent).
• Lead the design and development of complex mechanical systems, components, and assemblies from concept through production
• Perform engineering analysis (e.g., stress, thermal, vibration, tolerance) to ensure robust and compliant designs
• Create and review detailed CAD models, drawings, and specifications
• Drive design reviews, risk assessments, and failure analysis activities (DFMEA, root cause analysis)
• Collaborate cross-functionally with manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and project management teams
• Support prototype build, testing, validation, and transition to manufacturing
• Ensure compliance with applicable industry standards, regulations, and company design processes
• Contribute to continuous improvement of engineering tools, methods, and best practices
Basic Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related discipline
• Minimum of 7-10 years of experience in mechanical design and development
• Strong knowledge of mechanics, materials, manufacturing processes, and design for manufacturability
• Proficiency with 3D CAD tools (e.g., SolidWorks, Creo, CATIA, or equivalent)
• Experience creating and reviewing engineering drawings and technical documentation
• Solid understanding of engineering analysis and validation methods
• Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills
• Ability to work independently and take ownership of technical deliverables
Preferred Characteristics
• Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field
• Experience leading projects or technical teams
• Background in regulated industries (e.g., automotive, medical devices, aerospace, energy)
• Hands-on experience with prototype builds and testing
• Familiarity with PLM systems and configuration management
• Strong analytical mindset with a focus on reliability and product lifecycle optimization
• Motivation to mentor others and drive technical excellence
Please send your application as soon as possible. We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so the position could be filled before the last day of application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perten Instruments AB
(org.nr 556084-5736)
Instrumentvägen 31 (visa karta
)
126 53 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
PerkinElmer, Perten Instruments AB Jobbnummer
9929739