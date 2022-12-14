Senior Materials and Process Engineer
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
The Senior Materials and Process Engineer reports to the Head of Structures and Interiors. This role will have a broad responsibility, encompassing all Material and Process areas and projects will often require more generalized skills. We are seeking a highly motivated, energetic and capable engineer who enjoys diversity in their work scope.
The position offers a wide variety of tasks and responsibilities including material and process specification authoring and revision, production support, close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders defining material/process requirements and efficiently implement solutions. You will support material and process selection, testing and qualification efforts. You will have responsibility for oversight and maintenance of the Materials, Processes and Standard Hardware Catalogue.
You will also take part in establishing our ways of working, covering writing, reviewing and implementing company/group level policies, procedures, guidelines and templates.
Additional responsibilities include:
- Development and revision of engineering processes, methods, tools and technical requirements
- Apply knowledge of material design, analysis, and tests to develop, characterize, and qualify proprietary materials, including coupon-level qualification projects
- Lead the evaluation and qualification of materials, suppliers, equipment, technology and processes, ensuring readiness, conformance and producibility requirements are met
- Support non-conformance dispositions and repair methods, fleet impact assessments, notice of escapes
- Lead and participate in root-cause and corrective action activities to ensure manufactured parts and processes meet engineering and regulatory requirements
- Lead continuous improvement efforts with design, fabrication and testing of new concepts and technologies
- Lead Research & Development projects to develop new and innovative materials and processes that improve production quality, safety, cost and rate
Qualifications & Experience
- BSc in Materials Engineering, Material Science, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering or equivalent degree
- Minimum 8 years' experience with aerospace materials and process development and oversight
- Experience with various materials and processing methodologies. As example: metals (i.e. heat treatments, machining, forming, welding), polymers and composites (i.e. lay-up, autoclave curing, repair), sealants and finish processing (i.e. painting, surface preparation, plating, fay surface sealing), ceramics (i.e. high temperature processing, machining), elastomers (rubber, composite, seals) and electronic materials (i.e. printed circuit board cleaning, soldering)
- Experience developing test plans, specifications and qualifications of materials and processes
- Experience with coupon-level mechanical properties (static and fatigue) testing
- Experience with the evaluation and qualification of materials, suppliers, equipment, technology and processes
- Knowledge of industry practices and standards including ASTM, SAE, MIL, etc.
- Strong background in materials and process configuration management and proven experience with establishing and maintaining Material and Process libraries and standard part catalogues
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
The ideal candidate would have
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment
- Comfort working in an environment of change and in support of multiple programs, internal and external customers, technical challenges and deadlines
- Proven ability to prioritize and handle small and large projects with a diversity of customers
- Knowledge and/or experience with various aerospace standards. As example: fasteners (rivets, bolts, etc), composite and metallic drilling & fastening processes (hand, robot and large assembly rigs), lubricants, coolants, etc.
- Experience with aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 25)
- Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent
- Strong project planning, management and execution skills
- Knowledge and/or experience in aerospace manufacturing, fabrication, assembly lines, production control or quality assurance
- Experience with aerospace materials, parts or fabrication processes
- Proficiency with PLM systems (ideally 3DExperience)
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
