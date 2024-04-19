Senior Material Engineer - Aluminium Foil Polymer products
AB Tetra Pak / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-04-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you want to bring your skills within supplier management and technology development to the next level?
An exciting opportunity opens within supplier management - Base Materials Technology. Our primary area of responsibility is to develop an ecosystem of suppliers that have the capability to secure sustainable, competitive and qualified base materials delivered to Tetra Pak's internal and external customers.
We are looking for a Senior Material Engineer to the Base Materials Foil Technology team. The team is responsible for thin aluminium foil and aluminium foil coated/laminated with polymers. The main working areas in the role are ownership of the aluminum/polymer products, customer issue resolution driver, ensuring food safety compliance and performing audits. You will play an important role in developing suppliers' capability to enable delivery of cost-efficient base materials with the right quality to meet customer expectations.
This role will put you in contact with key internal and external stakeholders across different functional and international borders. The position is permanent, based in Lund and will include some travelling (up to. 10-15%). You will be reporting to the Manager Foil & Ink Technology.
What you will do
You will be a part of the central competence team responsible for maintaining and developing supplier capabilities and specifications. You will drive and support supplier improvement activities, issue resolution, perform audits and suppliers sourcing and be involved/drive base material qualification projects. Another part is to initiate and define improvements together with suppliers to optimize and deliver on Tetra Pak strategy.
You will focus on
In collaboration with suppliers and Tetra Pak stakeholders, developing, maintaining and managing requirements and specifications towards evolving customer demands on cost, supply and quality
Securing Food Safety certifications and performing audits
Collaborate with suppliers to assure continuous improvements and compliance with Tetra Pak specifications
Support Base Material Procurement Team with technical competence and deliverables
We believe you have
University degree at Master's or Bachelor level, e.g., chemical, material, mechanical or similar
Solid knowledge about packaging materials and/or additional base materials used in packaging industry, e.g., pull-tab, strips and liners
Experience from the converting industry for food packaging applications and auditing in this area is a merit
Experience in continues improvement methodologies such as WCM/Lean using tools such as root cause analysis and quality management systems
Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines and work in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
Ability to work independently and within a team across multiple levels and cultures
Proven leadership and collaboration skills with the ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative and successful way.
Excellent skills in English both spoken and written is required.
As a person we believe you can deal with ambiguity and continuous change in terms of work scope and challenges identified. You are an open person who actively shares knowledge with others and are a good communicator. Building relations comes easy to you and you know how to balance listening with persuasion and helpfulness with firmness. You are analytical and organized which makes it easy for you to create a structure and keep track on many parallel issues.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-05-03
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Jakob Jönsson at +46 46 36 4300
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8625122