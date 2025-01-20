Senior Marketing Project Manager
Dometic Holding AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2025-01-20
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dometic Holding AB i Solna
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Dometic is on an exciting journey. We have set an ambitious vision and are on a mission to empower more people to connect with nature. And we need more people to join the Global Marketing team to help us achieve that ambition.
About the position
As a Senior Marketing Project Manager at Dometic, in the Global Marketing Department, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and successful delivery of marketing projects. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams and segments, manage resources, and ensure project alignment with brand and business objectives. This is a senior role where you drive strategic and complex projects involving many stakeholders across functions, business segments and geographies. The role is positioned at the HQ office in Stockholm, Solna Strand and you report to our Head of Global Marketing.
Your main responsibilities
Develop and manage all aspects of project engagement, including planning, external vendor relationships, agreements, communications, resources, budget, change, risks, and issues. Set and continually manage project expectations while managing deliverables with team members and stakeholders. Leverage your experience and background to navigate complex marketing initiatives, working cross-functionally and closely with marketing and creative teams as well as with a range of communication, design, retail and branding agencies and other external partners. Ensure we have the structures and processes in place to work in an efficient and effective way between global group and segments connected to key marketing projects. Collaborate with internal marketing teams to define project scope, objectives, budget and success criteria. Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure smooth project execution. Provide regular updates to senior leadership and stakeholders on project status. Identify and mitigate risks, proactively addressing any issues that arise. Foster a collaborative and results-driven work environment.
What do we offer?
You are offered a key role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be at least 7 years of proven experience as a Senior Project Manager, in marketing or related areas (branding, design, retail, communication), ideally combined with experience from the client side. You also have the following qualifications and experiences:
A degree in relevant field of study. International experience of working with global premium lifestyle brands. Experience from working in global decentralized organizations is a strong advantage. Prior experience in handling content and brand touchpoint (retail, packaging, digital etc.) development projects and implementation on an international scale is required. Excellent understanding of agency and production companies' agreements and cost structure. You are an experienced negotiator with good business acumen. Ability to manage multiple projects across multiple teams simultaneously and drive strategic and complex projects involving many stakeholders across functions, business segments and geographies. Holistic mindset and passion for building strong premium lifestyle brands and an eye for detail is needed to execute in line with a premium brand. Proficiency in project management tools (ideally Asana) and methodologies. Genuine passion for understanding consumers / customers and interest in design, outdoor lifestyle, and technology. Fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. Bilingual in Swedish is a plus.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
You are a team player with strong collaboration skills, who knows the importance of cooperation in order to achieve top results. You have the ability to get things done. You have good interpersonal and relationship-building skills and the ability to form strong relationships with different stakeholders within and outside the organization. You are a strong communicator - with the ability communicate clearly and persuasively. You work well under pressure and enjoy working in a busy, international, and deadline-driven environment. You are capable and eager to travel for key meetings and understanding of regional markets.
Dometic's Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis, though since we are now in Holiday Season-mode, you can expect feedback from us mid/end January. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment, please contact Anna Allert, Talent Acquisition at anna.allert@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8.000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dometic Holding AB
(org.nr 556677-7370), https://www.dometic.com/en-se/outdoor Arbetsplats
Dometic Jobbnummer
9112776