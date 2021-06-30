Senior Manufacturing Engineer - Northvolt AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northvolt AB

Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm2021-06-30Northvolt is looking for experienced engineers to join a growing team focused on cylindrical cell production. In joining the team, you will play a critical role at the intersection of product development and manufacturing by transforming cell designs into tangible products at high volumes. We are looking for new team members with automation, mechanical or manufacturing backgrounds who enjoy the challenge of driving solutions to difficult problems in a fast paced environment.Northvolt's manufacturing engineers are key players in helping Northvolt enable the transformation to a carbon free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts. Our Manufacturing Engineers are experts in multiple areas such as design for manufacturing, product and equipment prototyping, technology selection, equipment design, equipment installation, equipment validation, process optimization, vendor management and new product industrialization. You will be responsible for interfacing with internal and external stakeholders to help deliver solutions in the most effective way possible.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Providing feedback to cell design teams on product feasibility, design for manufacturing and equipment constraintsLeveraging supplier knowledge to improve both product and equipment performanceDefining, commissioning and maintaining world-class technology solutions designed in-house or sourced from vendors around the worldDelivering consistently high quality products in a large scale, fully automated production systemOptimizing production processes and parameters through DOEs to contribute to a culture of continuous improvementRequired ExperiencePersonal attributesTeam player who can contribute experience to the broader team and encourage other members to work at their bestPassionate about pushing the envelope of what is possible in high volume manufacturingAbility to tackle unfamiliar technical problems by uncovering new resources to improve team knowledge and drive solutions effectivelySkills & RequirementsRequired Education/ExperienceBSc or MSc degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing or Automation EngineeringExcellent oral and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus3+ years of relevant work experience in a fast paced manufacturing environmentThorough understanding of equipment design, documentation (RFQ, RFI, process specifications), testing (FAT/SAT) and commissioningExperience working with vendors from around the world to source new technologies and improve those already in productionHands on experience with prototyping equipment to quickly iterate and validate design choicesSpecific Skills/AbilitiesExcellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plusTeam player who can contribute experience to the broader team and encourage other members to work at their bestPassionate about pushing the envelope of what is possible in high volume manufacturingAbility to tackle unfamiliar technical problems by uncovering new resources to improve team knowledge and drive solutions effectivelyPreferred Skills/ExperienceChinese, Japanese and/or Korean language skillsExperience working with and/or designing continuous movement production systems for food packaging or other high volume industriesFamiliarity with energy storage technologies such as primary or secondary batteries or fuel cellsWork experience in a clean room production environmentUnderstanding of statistical process control systems2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30Northvolt ABAlströmergatan 2011247 Stockholm5839771