Senior Manufacturing Engineer - Northvolt AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
Senior Manufacturing Engineer
Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Northvolt is looking for experienced engineers to join a growing team focused on cylindrical cell production. In joining the team, you will play a critical role at the intersection of product development and manufacturing by transforming cell designs into tangible products at high volumes. We are looking for new team members with automation, mechanical or manufacturing backgrounds who enjoy the challenge of driving solutions to difficult problems in a fast paced environment.
Northvolt's manufacturing engineers are key players in helping Northvolt enable the transformation to a carbon free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts. Our Manufacturing Engineers are experts in multiple areas such as design for manufacturing, product and equipment prototyping, technology selection, equipment design, equipment installation, equipment validation, process optimization, vendor management and new product industrialization. You will be responsible for interfacing with internal and external stakeholders to help deliver solutions in the most effective way possible.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Providing feedback to cell design teams on product feasibility, design for manufacturing and equipment constraints
Leveraging supplier knowledge to improve both product and equipment performance
Defining, commissioning and maintaining world-class technology solutions designed in-house or sourced from vendors around the world
Delivering consistently high quality products in a large scale, fully automated production system
Optimizing production processes and parameters through DOEs to contribute to a culture of continuous improvement
Required Experience
Personal attributes
Team player who can contribute experience to the broader team and encourage other members to work at their best
Passionate about pushing the envelope of what is possible in high volume manufacturing
Ability to tackle unfamiliar technical problems by uncovering new resources to improve team knowledge and drive solutions effectively
Skills & Requirements
Required Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing or Automation Engineering
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
3+ years of relevant work experience in a fast paced manufacturing environment
Thorough understanding of equipment design, documentation (RFQ, RFI, process specifications), testing (FAT/SAT) and commissioning
Experience working with vendors from around the world to source new technologies and improve those already in production
Hands on experience with prototyping equipment to quickly iterate and validate design choices
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Team player who can contribute experience to the broader team and encourage other members to work at their best
Passionate about pushing the envelope of what is possible in high volume manufacturing
Ability to tackle unfamiliar technical problems by uncovering new resources to improve team knowledge and drive solutions effectively
Preferred Skills/Experience
Chinese, Japanese and/or Korean language skills
Experience working with and/or designing continuous movement production systems for food packaging or other high volume industries
Familiarity with energy storage technologies such as primary or secondary batteries or fuel cells
Work experience in a clean room production environment
Understanding of statistical process control systems
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20
11247 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5839771
