Senior Manufacturing Engineer - Interior Technology
2023-06-30
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a Senior Manufacturing Engineer - Interior Technology to join our Manufacturing Engineering team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from manufacturing engineering and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Senior Manufacturing Engineer will report to the Head of Manufacturing Engineering and will be part of the Integrated Product Development Team inputting the manufacturing requirements from the Program Design Phase until the Entry in Service, with the vision of design for testability and manufacturing.
You will be responsible to examines monument drawings provided by Engineering to verify assemble requirements and signs off before Production begins. This role will be focused on the whole interior, including seats, of the aircraft.
In addition, you will be responsible for deploying the Standards through procedures to attend the Production Organisation Approval (POA) and AS9100D requirements.
You will also be responsible to ensure engineering designs take full advantage of technologies available while focusing Safety, Quality, COGS reduction, and Delivery requirements, applying Lean Design and Lean Manufacturing Methodology. Additionally, an essential part of the role is to evaluate alternatives for Capex respecting the budget limits.
You will be working in the Manufacturing Engineering team which is growing and currently consists of 2 team members. In this role you will also work closely with other teams in the Production and Engineering organisation and Supply Chain.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Graduate degree in Mechanical, Automation, Mechatronics and Industrial Engineering or equivalent Program.
-
Minimum 10 years of experience working in a manufacturing engineer role, or similar roles and responsibilities, with focus in interior aircraft or automotive assembly.
-
Large experience defining and implementing Manufacturing Engineering Process aiming for Safety, Quality, COGS reduction and Delivery requirements and applying Lean Design and Lean Manufacturing Methodology.
-
Large experience in Manufacturing Bill of Material and Digital Manufacturing.
-
Experience with supplier interface doing risk assessment focused on manufacturing capabilities.
-
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
-
Eagerness to work with others.
-
Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry.
The ideal candidate would have
-
Experience working in an aerospace, automotive and/or start-up environment with the Interior Technology.
-
Formal qualification in Lean Design and/or Lean Manufacturing.
-
Formal qualification in geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T.), according to ASME Y14.5.
-
Experience in CATIA, Manufacturing Bill of Material, Digital Manufacturing, Configuration and Change Management.
-
Experience in deploying Standards through procedures to attend AS9100D and Production Organisation Approval (POA) is a bonus.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7928114