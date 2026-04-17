Senior Manager Training & Improvements
NKT HV Cables AB / Pedagogjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla pedagogjobb i Karlskrona
2026-04-17
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Strategic capability development, Lean and TPM
As Senior Manager Training Improvements, you will have a key role in developing long-term capability and improvement structures across the Production organization. The role focuses on how skills development, Lean and TPM are applied and evolve in a global industrial environment where quality, productivity and safe operations are essential.
You will work at a strategic level, translating production priorities into structured approaches for competence development and continuous improvement. Through collaboration across functions, you will help ensure that training and improvement processes support the factory's long-term direction and future needs.
Do you want to contribute to sustainable production development as part of the green transition?
Shape long-term capability and improvement structuresIn this role, you will translate the production strategy into long-term plans for competence, Lean, TPM and improvement culture. You will develop and maintain standards, systems and processes that support efficient learning, modern training structures and factory-wide improvement work. You will also guide and support Training Manager and Lean/TPM roles, ensuring alignment with defined frameworks and targets.
Your responsibility will be to:
Oversee competence processes including matrix, training plans, GAP analyses and documentation standards'
Set direction for Lean and TPM at factory level and ensure alignment with targets
Develop and maintain digitalized training structures across production flows
Monitor and analyze competence development, Lean maturity, TPM efficiency and improvement activities
Set priorities for significant training and improvement initiatives
You report to the Head of Production and are part of the Production Management Team. The position is based in Karlskrona and involves close collaboration across all production areas.
Structured and collaborative profileYou enjoy working in a structured and forward-looking way, with the ability to build clarity and engagement around long-term development. You are comfortable collaborating across functions and creating alignment in complex environments. You value transparency, inclusiveness and clear communication, and you thrive in a role where you support others in reaching shared goals.
You also bring:
Experience in training and skills development processes within industrial production
Experience managing or coordinating improvement initiatives
Capability to develop and maintain standards, structures or systems
Responsibility for leading teams or specialist functions
It is meritoriuos if you are familiar with digital learning solutions.
Contributing to sustainable production development
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We are committed to establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
In this role, you will be part of a collaborative production environment with a clear focus on continuous improvement and sustainable development. You will work closely with colleagues across functions and contribute to how production capabilities evolve in a global organization.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 10th of May 2026. Personality and cognitive tests may be included in the recruitment process. Please note that due to GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are used for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8062-44115213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Kontakt
Mrs.
Jenni Aronsson jenni.aronsson@nkt.com +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9862232