Senior Manager Test & Validation
Novo Energy Production AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Senior Manager Test & Validation
Are you an experienced leader, specialized in Li-ion Battery testing and problem solving? Would you like to play a key role in one of Europe's most exciting industrial projects? This is a unique opportunity to be involved early in the development of our organization, building a team and processes for the future.
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Senior Manager Test & Validation to lead and develop our Test & Validation team.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do:
As Senior Manager Test & Validation, you will have a crucial role in leading all activities and people in your team. The Test & Validation team is managing two labs in the Gigafactory, doing performance & life testing as well as safety & environment testing. This testing is the base for continuous production process validation. This testing is also a key element in problem solving in operations.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Management system:
- Manage the strategy and targets for the team.
- Process owner for the T&V processes.
- Business ownership of T&V IT systems.
Operations:
- Lead and develop the organization, leaders, and team members in line with NOVO Energy's Mission, Vision, and Culture values.
- Secure that leaders and employees in the organization have the correct competence, tools, and equipment to perform their tasks.
- Drive continuous improvement within the team and processes.
- Secure the creation of training material as well as the execution of training to the team in quality topics.
- Lead the operations of the T&V laboratories.
- Accountable for the T&V laboratory areas, always ensuring safe operation by employees in the laboratories.
- Own the T&V instruments and equipment, secure maintenance, calibration, documentation, and training.
- Define, own, and execute the method and equipment development roadmap, as well as the development and validation of analytical methods.
Project phase:
- Secure the deliveries from the Quality team, according to the project plan, when establishing the T&V- labs. Examples of deliveries from the Quality team is layout, specifications, support in the RFQ process and execution of installations and commissioning of equipment / instruments.
Skills & Requirements
To excel in this role, you need to have a proven strong leadership capability with 5-10 years' experience from leading roles in Li-ion battery testing. As a person you are structured, organized and meticulous with good communication skills. You are execution oriented and able to solve complex problems, as well as organize teams and competences. You have a high level of integrity, also under pressure and are able to efficiently sort and prioritize between tasks.
Part from that you have the following competences:
- BSc in Engineering.
- Experience from working with high voltage according to Swedish law and safety standards.
- Strong knowledge in statistics and problem-solving methods
- Excellent English skills - oral and written
- Analytical and fact based when making decisions.
- Able to manage risk.
- Always strive to improve with focus on safety, quality, environment and production efficiency.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8721212