Senior Manager, Support Services
2024-05-21
Are you ready to seize a leadership opportunity that blends customer relationships with strategic innovation to bring impeccable return of investment to customer service delivery ? If yes, we're on the hunt for a dynamic leader who can blend their business insight, managed services domain experience, healthcare knowledge expertise and client-centric approach to redefine excellence in support. If you're passionate about nurturing relationships, driving impactful solutions, and shaping the future of healthcare, your next career move starts here. This is an incredible opportunity to excel in an exciting, fast-paced arena!
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data. From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
We are looking for a Manager/ Senior Manager of Support Services based in Sweden to drive success as part of our Support team. Join us and create the future
What you will do
The primary responsibilities of this role encompass assisting our Swedish and European clients in establishing and maintaining strong client relationships, outlining a sales pipeline for premier client services, and leading the current client contracts meeting client commitments.
In this job, you'll not only manage client relationships but also serve as the critical point of escalation for Client C-Suite and across all lines of business at Oracle Health to ensure swift resolution of high-level challenges that demand executive attention. Your role would demand nurturing partnerships, create referenceability and grow the business.
Cultivate CXO relationships
Drive client planning and roadmap
Be the accountable owner for delivering services to Regional Clients
Lead risk and escalation management
Advance client end user experience and achieve high reliability
Manage individual contributors who are accountable for client support and delivery
Data-mine to develop and lead service improvement plans
Follow key success measurements such as client satisfaction, SLAs, escalation management, client retention etc.
Travel up to 25%
What we will offer you
A competitive salary with exciting benefits
Flexible working options so you can do your best work
Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
Core benefits
An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
Career Level M2/ M3 (Manager/Senior Manager). Job level will be subject to successful candidate selected.
Required Experience
Bachelor's degree or equivalent relevant experience
Experience in a management or other leadership role
5+ years Healthcare IT support or implementation experience
Client Relationship experience at C-suite level
Preferred Experience:
Cerner Millennium knowledge
5+ years team management experience
10+ years Healthcare IT support or implementation experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01
E-post: louise.sear@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8694898