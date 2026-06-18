Senior Manager Software Engineer
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Visa's Technology Organization is a community of problem solvers and innovators reshaping the future of commerce. We operate the world's most sophisticated processing networks capable of handling more than 65k secure transactions a second across 80M merchants, 15k Financial Institutions, and billions of everyday people. While working with us you'll get to work on complex distributed systems and solve massive scale problems centered on new payment flows, business and data solutions, cyber security, and B2C platforms.
The Opportunity:
We are looking for Versatile, curious, and energetic Software Engineers who embrace solving complex challenges on a global scale. As a Visa Software Engineer, you will be an integral part of a multi-functional development team inventing, designing, building, and testing software products that reach a truly global customer base. While building components of powerful payment technology, you will get to see your efforts shaping the digital future of monetary transactions.
The Work itself:
Design code and systems that touch 40% of the world population while influencing Visa's internal standards for scalability, security, and reusability
Collaborate multi-functionally to create design artifacts and develop best-in-class software solutions for multiple Visa technical offerings
Actively contribute to product quality improvements, valuable service technology, and new business flows in diverse agile squads
Develop robust and scalable products intended for a myriad of customers including end-user merchants, b2b, and business to government solutions.
Leverage innovative technologies to build the next generation of Payment Services, Transaction Platforms, Real-Time Payments, and Buy Now Pay Later Technology
Opportunities to make a difference on a global or local scale through mentorship and continued learning opportunities
Essential Functions:
Works with product owners to gather and refine requirements for one product, adding and taking into account existing tools and solutions across departments.
Develops and designs moderately advanced architect solutions that are robust and scalable, considering integrations with other solutions across the internal technical ecosystem.
Provides domain expertise on the development of user documentation of solutions and implements standard processes in user documentation.
Plays a significant role in the development and delivery of new features within a product from end-to-end.
The Skills You Bring:
Energy and Experience: A growth mindset that is curious and passionate about technologies and enjoys challenging projects on a global scale
Challenge the Status Quo: Comfort in pushing the boundaries, "hacking" beyond traditional solutions
Language Expertise: Expertise in one or more general development languages (e.g., Java, C#, C++)
Builder: Experience building and deploying modern services and web applications with quality and scalability
Learner: Constant drive to learn new technologies such as Angular, React, Kubernetes, Docker, etc.
Partnership: Experience collaborating with Product, Test, Dev-ops, and Agile/Scrum teams
Qualifications:
Basic Qualifications
Master's degree in Math, Science, Engineering, or Computer Science, Information Systems or related field AND minimum two (2) years of experience in a directly related field.
OR
Bachelor's degree in Math, Science, Engineering, or Computer Science, Information Systems or related field AND minimum eight (8) years of experience in a directly related field.
OR
Minimum eleven (11) years of directly related experience.
Preferred Qualifications
Programming Languages: Knowledge of and ability to develop code (e.g. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript) in support of package and product development. This includes the extension of capabilities of packages and products.
Web Browser Optimization: The ability to select the "best available" values of some objective function to improve the functional effectiveness of web browsers.
User Interface Design: Knowledge of user interface design, which is the interaction where users and computers interact. This includes an understanding of how to provide an optimal industrial design experience through User Interface (UI) Design.
API Generation: The ability to develop and apply Application Program Interfaces (APIs), a set of routines, protocols, and tools for building software applications that specify how software components should interact and are used when programming graphical user Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192)
Vasagatan 11 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971352