Senior Manager Quality Laboratories
2023-10-11
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a senior manager quality laboratories. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Identify the requirements and capabilities needed for the QC lab to effectively serve US1, DS1/DS2, T&V and the expansion
Recruit and build a functional and competent QC team in Ett
Build and maintain a safety culture by implementing RAs, Safety Audits, and closely working with HSE team
Manage the project plan for establishment of the QC- lab including layout, specifications, support in the RFQ process and execution of installations and commissioning
Responsible for keeping an up to date budget of instruments, equipment and tools needed in the QC-lab
Responsible for competence development of team members in the QC-team by implementing a continuous training plan for the QC team
Ensure the QC-team deploys effective KPI's and objectives and that performance is systematically evaluated and analysed
Accountable for MSA studies, method validation, maintenance and calibration plans for the instruments, control and inspection SOP's and training
Responsible for efficient execution of controls and inspections according to all control plans
Provide leadership and technical expertise within Quality Control & Inspection
any other duties and responsibilities required to deliver on company objectives
Qualifications/education/experience
MSc in e.g. Chemical/Industrial/Mechanical engineering
7+ years' experience in quality control management role for mechanical and chemical laboratories
Experienced in quality improvement and problem-solving tools such as six sigma, 8D etc
Specific skills
Excellent English proficiency
Knowledge of Lean manufacturing, six-sigma (e.g. green belt), 8D, 5S, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949
Excellent knowledge of Risk Management, Risk Identification and Risked Based approaches
Skilled in Business Process Management
Personal success factors
Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organisation
Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders to ensure the Quality Control laboratory consistently serves the organisation to its requirements
Proactive, strong-minded, quick thinker and assertive
Passionate and purpose driven
Has a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to build a successful Quality Control team in a very fast-growing environment
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
