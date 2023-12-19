Senior Manager Project Office
2023-12-19
Senior Manager Project Office - Autonomous Transport Solutions & Traton Electrical System Architecture
The Project Office leads the company's cross-functional development projects, from concept-ready to industrialization. We are now looking for a senior manager for one of our groups leading Traton into the future of Vehicle electronics and smart functions.
The project office is an active part of transforming the Solution development to be fit for the future. This means that we will find new ways of working in a dynamic environment as well as keeping and refining what already works.
At the same time, we are also active in driving the processes forward regarding product and solution development within the TRATON group. You will have an important role in driving these areas forward together with your team and the rest of the project office.
Job Description
• You will manage a group of skilled project managers, senior Release Train Engineers, and Solution Train Engineer. The group is divided into two teams. One team is focusing on ATS (Autonomous Transport Solutions) and one team is leading the road to a common electrical system within TRATON (TEESA)
• You will be part of the EMPE management team as well as the extended management team for the project office.
• You will have an important role in developing the project office's future role and contributing with your own experience.
• You will represent Scania in TRATON forums and support your team at different forums within Scania and Traton.
Your Profile
We are looking for a leader with experience working with product development. You have a broad knowledge of our product.
Your leadership skills include team development as well as coaching individuals and navigating your team in a time of change. You have an understanding of the value flow landscape in the transformation.
You have a wide network and are recognized as a person who can understand the holistic view and can drive complex challenges to the finish line. You enjoy and have experience working in a cross-brand context.
Experience in project management and lean agile is valuable as well as experience from working with embedded systems and/or software development.
Please take a look at our video about the Scania Project Office: https://youtu.be/osTiE4svSAA
For more information, please contact
Fredrik Johansson, fredrik_y.johansson@scania.com
08-55351381
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 14 January 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
