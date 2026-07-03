Senior Manager Packaging Development & Industrialization
Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Kungälv
, Stockholm
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Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as a Senior Manager Packaging Development & Industrialization!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose – to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary
In this role, you will lead the development and industrialization of packaging solutions for the Oral product category, ensuring they are scalable, compliant, and ready for production. You will translate business needs, product requirements, and consumer expectations into smart, efficient packaging systems that work across the full product lifecycle, from new launches to continuous improvements of existing products.
You will manage and develop a small team of packaging engineers while working closely with cross-functional stakeholders across engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and quality. The focus is on delivering packaging solutions that support innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, while meeting regulatory standards and business targets. This is a hands-on leadership role where you combine technical expertise, project ownership, and people's development to drive results.
Main accountabilities
Lead packaging development and industrialization by driving the design, validation, and implementation of packaging solutions that are robust, scalable, and ready for production across the Oral portfolio
Build and develop a high-performing team by coaching, setting clear goals, and creating growth opportunities to strengthen both technical expertise and leadership capabilities
Translate business and product needs into practical solutions by balancing consumer expectations, product requirements, operational constraints, and regulatory standards to ensure high-quality packaging outcomes
Drive innovation, productivity, and sustainability initiatives by developing new materials, improving existing solutions, and contributing to portfolio optimization and cost efficiency
Ensure effective project delivery and prioritization by managing workflows, aligning with stakeholders, and maintaining clear visibility on progress, risks, and timelines
Collaborate with suppliers and cross-functional teams to implement material strategies, support supplier performance, and ensure seamless integration across procurement, manufacturing, and quality functions
Who you are
A strong leader with several years of people management experience and a proven ability to engage, coach, and develop teams
More than 8 years of experience within packaging, materials, or industrialization, ideally from FMCG, pharma, or a related industry
A university degree in Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Materials Science, Packaging, or a related field
Comfortable working cross-functionally and influencing stakeholders across different functions and levels
Action-oriented, structured, and able to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
Curious and forward-thinking, with an interest in innovation, new technologies, and AI-driven ways of working
Fluency in English is required. Swedish is considered a strong advantage
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business – our staggering size and scale provide endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Ansökningar tas enbart emot via vår karriärsida. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Trollhättegatan 1 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9992489