Senior Manager Orchestration and Planning - Volvo Financial Services
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and its finance solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams in a global context, then we could be a perfect match.
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Senior Manager Orchestration and Planning for the Coordination and Vendor Management department of VFS Digital and IT.
What you will do
As Senior Manager Orchestration and Planning, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, you will take responsibilities in the following areas:
Liaise with VFS Business strategy representatives and Business Development Office to capture and understand the VFS business priorities and strategic objectives
Design and orchestrate the multi-year planning (One Execution Plan) and budget process for VFS Digital & IT, to secure that strategic initiatives are captured and oversee the development of execution plans in alignment with VFS strategic objectives
Partner with Platform Owners, Business Owners, global and regional leadership on management in the strategic priority review for each 10-week planning cycle (One Execution Rhythm), including dependencies and potential resource gaps for ongoing activities
Provide Management oversight on Platform funded-team budgets, financials and metrics which includes managing the financial data and conversations for multiple funding sources for prioritized initiatives, and secure functional sign offs as required.
Develop, Promote, Maintain, and govern standards and tools for portfolio and project management, with the goal of delivering every initiative in line with agreed business outcomes.
Follow through the business development lifecycle with stakeholders to ensure alignment on market product/service expansion, ensure visibility of the plans for key dates & deliverables, risks, dependencies, and escalations at the Product/Portfolio level
Monitoring and sharing outcome-based Product & Release Metrics with executive leaders and key stakeholders
Facilitate all Product Portfolio-level ceremonies (Value Stream and Roadmapping exercises)
Drive continuous improvement across the Platform Portfolio level
Monitor the health of the Product Roadmap (ensures there is a documented, well-groomed, prioritized roadmap of features for each 10 week planning cadence)
Support and (when defined) lead initiatives for transforming the organization from Project to Product Portfolio Management
Represent VFS on various Volvo Group Committees
Your future team
You will report directly to the VP, Coordination & Vendor Management. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands or our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. The preferred location is Gothenburg, Sweden where we are establishing out new Global Hub; alternative locations are Greensboro, NC (USA) or Bangalore (India). Other VFS locations can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
University degree in the field of business administration, computer science, finance, or information technology
10 years of recent progressive experience in the fields of Strategy and Portfolio Management, ideally acquired in a Management Consulting firm or organization operating in Financial Services (banking, insurance, or asset management)
7 + years of experience working in the field of Information Technology as a Product Manager, Project Manager, Business Analyst, or similar role.
3+ years of experience using collaboration tools to measure and report on product performance and manage the health of the product roadmap (i.e. Jira, Jira Align, Confluence, Mural, etc.)
Knowledge of Agile Delivery frameworks such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, SAFe and other Lean-Agile Frameworks
Solid understanding of the Software Delivery Lifecycle (SDLC) and Product Delivery Life Cycle (PDLC)
Excellent communication, collaboration, leadership, conflict resolution skills, and Executive-level presentation skills
Strong proficiency in PowerPoint
Ability to engage, collaborate and influence at all levels (team, product, stakeholder, and executive)
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as being together enables us to build upon our innovative and collaborative culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Don't hesitate to connect with us.
Martinho Oliveira, VP, Coordination & Vendor Mgmt., email: martinho.oliveira@volvo.com
Anitra Satterfield, Global People & Culture Business Partner, email: anitra.satterfield@volvo.com
