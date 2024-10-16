Senior Manager IT R&D PMO
2024-10-16
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Senior Manager IT R&D PMO at Cytiva is responsible for ensuring that IT R&D projects and portfolios are effectively managed to achieve organizational goals.
This position is part of the IT R&D department which is an Enterprise Organization with a global presence. This specific position is located in Uppsala Sweden (but with global responsibility) and will be an onsite position. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Strategic Alignment: Ensuring that projects and portfolios align with the organization's strategic objectives.
Risk Management: Identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks across projects and portfolios.
Performance Monitoring and Reporting: Collecting, analyzing, and reporting project performance data accurately.
Organizational Politics: Operate within complex organizational structures with competing priorities and power dynamics.
Complexity and Scale: Managing large, complex project portfolios with interdependencies and diverse stakeholders.
Technological Advancements: Keeping up with rapidly evolving project management technologies and methodologies.
Talent Management: Recruiting, retaining, and developing skilled project management professionals.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Several years of proven and documented People Management experience.
Experience in leading projects, familiarity with project management tools and software, and relevant certifications (such as PMP, PRINCE2, or Agile certifications) demonstrate proficiency in project management.
Effective communication and stakeholder management skills. (proficient English language skills is a must)
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Proven GxP knowledge
Industry knowledge within Life science/Bioprocessing/Chemical/Process industry.
Financial Management including:
Financial Reporting/Business Case Development/ Vendor and Contract Management/Benefits Realization/ Financial Governance and Compliance
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes. Så ansöker du
