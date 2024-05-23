Senior Manager for People & Culture - Materials
As we are growing organically, we are now looking for a Senior Manager that will be manager over our People & Culture team in Materials.
About the job
The Managers purpose is to support specific business areas, in everything regarding the employment lifecycle. You will be part of a HR Management team in Västerås.
As part of a large and highly expanding employer, the employment offers many possibilities to grow with the company and find many different career paths.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Partner with employees and management to communicate, drive, implement and improve various Human Resources policies, procedures, laws, standards and government regulations
Strategic planning for organizational development, headcount planning, retention actions and employee satisfaction
Partner with Managers in regard to Organizational changes
Work proactively on environmental matters with focus on OSA (organizational and social work environment) including running investigations and action plans
Lead a team
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have:
Managerial activities including: 1:1s, career development, performance management, salary review.
Lead and build the HRBP group within scaling & global functions.
Allocate HRBP resources to specific projects based on skills, interests, BU needs.
Drive talent management, competence mapping and succession planning activity within own team.
Excellent English written and oral skills
Leadership skills
Bonus points for:
Familiarity with Swedish Labour law.
Experience from an international environment
The person we are looking for is a self-propellered person and a relation builder who easily gains trust. You also have the ability to see the bigger picture and drive towards common objectives. We believe in high integrity and faith in people, and it is important that you share our view.
Great Place to Work
World leading technique
Top specialists as team peers
International environment
Fast paced & entrepreneurial culture
Warrant program
Wellness grant
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
