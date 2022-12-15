Senior Manager Cell Design
2022-12-15
Senior Manager Cell Design - Developing Li-ion battery cell
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
Lead Li-ion battery cell design according to customer requirements
Define, plan, implement, and review the product development activities to achieve customer satisfaction and the company objectives
Organize product development team and manage the activities with managers and leaders
Report the development activities and the achievements to directors, executive management, and internal and external key stakeholders, including customers
Plan and support to develop team members' competence and review their performance appropriately
Accountability/authorization
Budget responsibility: N
Direct reports: Y
Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
Over 15 years of practical experience from Li-ion battery cell development
Experience as a lead product design engineer of Lithium-ion battery cell in large-scale production
Specific skills (e.g., specific programmes, languages, certifications etc.)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
Passion for challenging new things
Excellent for managing working tasks
Passion for challenging new things
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
112 47 STOCKHOLM
