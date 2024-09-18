Senior Manager - External Cooperation
2024-09-18
Global Industrial Development is a unit within Production & Logistics (P&L) at Scania. The unit supports the operational sectors of Chassis & Cabs, Powertrain as well as Logistics. One of the responsibilities within the unit is collaboration with external partners, such as research institutes, universities, and authorities which is essential for Scania 's long-term success.
As the current Head of External Cooperation transitions to her next role, we are looking for a dedicated leader to step into this important position.
Role Overview
As the head of External Cooperation, you have a broad responsibility, with a focus on leading initiatives that connect Scania's production and logistics with academic and research partners, ensuring that our operations are equipped with the necessary future competencies. The role involves managing the Technology Roadmap to identify future needs, initiate and overseeing research projects and supporting PhD students within production and logistics. The Technology Roadmap conclusions forms the base for the external cooperation activities with universities and research institutes regarding research as well as need of future university level educations for full time students and lifelong learning.
The department is organized into two groups: P&L Research and P&L External Cooperation & Trainees , each led by a group manager.
This position requires a passion for networking and spreading Scania's vision and values to a wide audience. You will act as a key ambassador for Scania, ensuring that the company's expertise and innovation are recognized both within and beyond the organization.
Your Profile
We are seeking a leader with extensive experience within production and logistics, coupled with a strong professional network - preferable both within industry, academia and authorities ("Triple Helix"). You are passionate about developing future competencies in production and logistics and excel in both strategic thinking and detailed execution. Independence, initiative, and the ability to establish new connections are key traits, as is a focus on long-term, solution-oriented collaborations. Your interpersonal skills enable you to build and maintain strong relationships both internally and externally, and you have strong skills in working cross-functionally.
Qualifications
A Master of Science in Engineering or a similar field. A PhD degree is meritorious.
In-depth knowledge of Industrial operations particularly within production and logistics.
Experience with research and the associated funding structures in engineering.
Familiarity with the Lean methodology and Project management.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Proven leadership experience, with several years in managerial roles, including second-line management positions.
Personal Attributes
You are structured, strategic, and capable of working independently. Your strong interpersonal skills, holistic perspective, and high integrity make you an effective leader. You are motivated by building networks and communicating the strengths and future ambitions of Scania, both within internal teams and to external partners.
What we offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job express.
Contact Information
If you are interested in becoming the next Head of External Cooperation and believe you have the right experience and mindset, we encourage you to apply. For more information or to discuss the role, please feel free to contact
Anna Olshäll - Senior Manager and Head of External Cooperation.anna.olshall@scania.com
Lars-Henrik Jörnving - Vice President and Head of Global Industrial Development.lars-henrik.jornving@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV and cover letter via scania.com no later than October 6th 2024.
A background check will be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses, and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
