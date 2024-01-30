Senior Machine Learning Engineer
2024-01-30
Are you ready to embark on an AI and machine learning ride like no other? Verisure is on the lookout for another dedicated and experienced Senior Machine Learning Engineer to redefine the limits of innovation.
Join us at Verisure in Malmö to explore the thrilling realms of edge AI, time series classification/analysis, computer vision, and audio processing.
About the Job
As a Machine Learning Engineer at Verisure, your mission is to harness the power of cloud computing to build and deploy scalable AI solutions. You will collaborate with a dedicated team of positive Machine Learning Engineers who all thrive on pushing the boundaries of what's possible within AI and ML.
What you'll be up to:
* Design, develop, and deploy machine learning models for time series analysis, computer vision, and audio processing applications, particularly within the IoT and edge AI space
* Optimize models for performance and scalability, ensuring efficient deployment on embedded systems
* Handling extensive datasets., focusing on time series and/or computer vision, ensuring data quality and integrity
* Leveraging the potential of cloud platforms. Such as AWS, GCP, or Azure for model training, evaluation, and deployment
* Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams. Understanding their unique requirements and delivering AI solutions that translate into actionable insights
* Monitoring model performance. Making necessary adjustments to ensure optimal results
* Adhere to GDPR data handling and privacy protocols, ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive information
* Engage in data storytelling, effectively communicating insights and findings to stakeholders
About You
To have fun and be able to make a significant impact in this position, we believe you have a proven and impressive history with several years in the field of machine learning, deep learning, or a related domain.
Your expertise in machine learning frameworks, such as Keras or PyTorch/PyTorch Lightning, along with hands-on experience with a major cloud platform (AWS, GCP, Azure), will be influential in your success. Additionally, a strong foundation in mathematics, statistics, and algorithm development will ensure you're well-equipped to endeavor in the challenges to come.
Bonus Skills:
* Familiarity with Databricks & Delta Lake
* Experience with Polars/DuckDB and delta-rs
* Knowledge of embedded deep learning and optimized inference engines, e.g., TFLM, DeepSparse, Apache TVM
* Experience in data storytelling and visualization to communicate complex concepts to non-technical stakeholders
* Familiarity with model and data monitoring tools
But most importantly, you're driven by a thirst for knowledge. You're not just along for the ride; you take the lead in your learning. Supported by our team, you'll embody our values of knowledge sharing and team collaboration, contributing to our shared success.
About Verisure
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.
Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Explore what it's like working at Verisure https://career.verisure.com/
