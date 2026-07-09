Senior Logistics Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-09
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Senior Logistics Engineer, Projects and Investigations, you are responsible for planning, coordinating and driving logistics projects and investigations that improve material flows and the layout of logistics processes from suppliers to Tuve plant. You will organize and align input from several stakeholders, secure progress against agreed milestones, and help the team prioritize the right actions at the right time. Lean thinking is the foundation of your work, and you are committed to creating structure, momentum and engagement so that we can make our plant even better together.
Main activities and responsibilities for this role:
Plan, coordinate and deliver project gate input using PSM from all Tuve Logistics departments, securing clear ownership, timelines and follow-up on impacts such as costs, manning, layout and material flow.
Lead cross-functional work to design internal and external logistics processes using lean manufacturing concepts, while keeping stakeholders informed, engaged and aligned.
Define and drive strategies that optimize procedures, minimize waste, support problem solving and reduce logistics costs, with a strong focus on structure, prioritization and measurable progress.
Implement future material handling flows that support physical and electronic processes and documentation
Initiate, organize and follow up feasibility studies that support the plant masterplan, ensuring that scope, timing, risks and decisions are clear.
Secure commonality and alignment with other COT plants
Deliver well-structured impact studies and input to regional Logistics Project Managers, with clear conclusions, time plans and recommended next steps.
The position requires excellent communication and coordination skills. You will be expected to create clarity in complex topics, manage several activities in parallel and help the team maintain focus and energy even when priorities change. We strive to give our colleagues and internal customers the best service possible and to enjoy the journey working together towards the same goals. You will create an extensive network and collaborate with internal and external customers and suppliers. Volvo Trucks is present in all corners of the world, so you will collaborate with colleagues in many countries to create future solutions.
Who are you?
You are a structured and analytical person with a strong interest in manufacturing and logistics development. You are a skilled problem solver who can turn complex information into clear plans, prioritize effectively and drive actions forward within agreed time frames. You enjoy coordinating people and tasks, creating alignment in cross-functional teams and keeping a positive team spirit even in a high-paced environment. You work without prestige, based on facts, and have an easy time seeing situations from different perspectives.
You have relevant work experience and an academic background with a technical focus, and you are confident in leading improvement work from idea to implementation. Experience or a strong interest in automation is important for succeeding in the role. In addition, your enthusiasm for digitalization, lean manufacturing or emerging technologies is a bonus, as you are ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow with curiosity, structure and strong collaboration.
Qualifications Project management skills: able to plan, organize, follow up and deliver results according to agreed scope, priorities and timelines.
Relevant experience from Logistics environment, with special focus on material supply and handling.
Good knowledge about LEAN philosophy, problem solving and continuous improvement.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to drive change, build trust and contribute to a positive team spirit.
Holistic view with strong organizational and time management skills, including the ability to prioritize between short-term needs and long-term objectives.
College or university education in production or logistics engineering.
Proficient in Swedish and English.
Ready for the next move?
If you are ready to take on a challenge in a dynamic environment and have a curious mind eager to contribute to the plants' transformation by creating tomorrow's logistics processes, we welcome your application! The last day for application is: 2026-08-10
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33186-44287366". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9997563