Senior Logistics Developer
2024-05-27
The Ludvika Power Transformers factory is on an exciting journey to significantly increase its production capacity over the coming 3 years, with a major extension of the factory. This growth is urgently needed to meet the demands of our customers and the energy transition in general. As Senior Logistics Developer, you will design and implement our future value stream for this extension.
In this role, you will report to the Planning & Fulfillment manager, and you will be an integral part of the Ramp-up 2.0 project team for the factory extension. Your most important responsibilities will be the analysis and optimization of (future) material flows and project managing the extension of our warehouse and logistics capacity. The role will work closely together with Warehousing, Purchasing, Planning, and Production.
Your Responsibilities
Project manage all activities related to the factory extension project for the warehouse, strategic and operational purchasing, and planning.
Analyse and optimize material flows, identify and resolve material flow bottlenecks.
Defining key performance metrics and developing PowerBI reports for monitoring progress and identifying issues early on.
Review and revise planning, purchasing, and material handling processes and procedures where needed.
Determine warehouse area requirements and develop necessary internal and external warehouse capacity.
Define storage locations in the new factory areas and the right size of the stock levels for the future volume.
Initiate and manage continuous improvement activities in the logistics operations to ensure we ramp-up with efficient, high quality and safe operations.
Your Background
A master's degree in industrial engineering, logistics & supply chain management or equivalent.
A minimum of 2 years of work experience in manufacturing environments.
Skilled in project management, continuous improvement, change management, and business analysis, or with an interest to learn.
You are a proactive and flexible person who has ability to take action to solve issues and work independently when needed.
Skilled in data analysis using tools like Excel and PowerBI.
Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification is a pre.
Experience working with ERP systems, SAP experience is a pre.
Good command of written and spoken English; proficient in Swedish language or willing to learn.
Welcome to Hitachi Energy, where you will discover lots of opportunities for professional growth and a strong commitment to powering a sustainable future.
More About Us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Welcome with your application, but no later than 2024-06-11! We review the selection continuously, and the advertisement may close before the last application date.
Recruiting Manager, Michiel Jansen michiel.jansen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Filippa Bengtsson filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
