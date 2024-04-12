Senior Logistics Analyst
2024-04-12
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Global Supply Chain Management - let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars Global Supply Chain Management, we develop a global inbound supply chain that is constantly evolving to be ready for the future. We do this in a lean and sustainable manner with a constant eye on new opportunities and developments. We care about people, safety, and sustainability in line with our brand promise.
At Inbound Logistics Engineering, we work together with internal and external stakeholders to find the best-in-class logistics solutions for our global inbound supply chain towards our production plants. We are a diverse global team based in Gothenburg, Shanghai and Charleston and we are now looking for an experienced logistic analyst to complement our team of project managers and engineers in EMEA. The automotive logistics industry is a progressive yet rewarding place to be with lots of challenges in the years ahead as the automotive industry is transforming to an electrified and sustainable future.
What you'll do
This is a Senior Logistics Analyst role, reporting to the Head of Inbound Engineering EMEA.
You will work both as an integrated part of cross functional strategic projects as well as on individual assignments ranging from advanced network optimization to individual flow analysis for our inbound network.
You are expected to gather, interpret, and use data to perform different types of analysis as well as develop analysis methods and models that supports the business in taking correct decisions. Visualizing analysis results in the way that enables efficient communication will also be a key part of your tasks.
Manage all aspects of the supply chain by analyzing data and making recommendations for improving efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring timely delivery.
You are expected to aim to develop Volvo Cars' supply chain to be as sustainable and cost efficient as possible while delivering the highest quality of service.
You will also develop, as well as be part of, cross functional teams with our stakeholders to work towards the common goal of having a lean supply chain from supplier to when the material is used on the production line.
What You'll Bring
The ideal candidate has a university degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering or similar and has worked in the field for several years.
Having experience from making advanced logistical analysis as well as handling large data sets is key to be effective in this role.
Knowledge and experience from working with Power BI, Tableau, ETL-tools, SQL and Supply chain optimization tools is seen as a valuable asset.
As a person, you are structured and motivated with strong analytical skills and the ability to achieve results in situations with high degrees of complexity. You thrive in an environment where you are made to develop new analysis methods and to continuously develop your skills.
You have effective verbal and written communication skills and are motivated by working in a global organization and in cross functional teams.
