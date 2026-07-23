Senior Linux Kernel Engineer in Stockholm
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Then you might be the one we are looking for to join us at Technologies, one of the departments within Axis R&D, with responsibility for developing Axis product platforms that are the base for all Axis Video Surveillance Products.
Who is your future team?
You will join the Common Core Platform team, part of the Product Platforms department within Axis R&D's Technologies organization.The organization consists of several highly skilled and motivated R&D teams, with a strong presence in Lund and since a couple of months an established kernel-focused team in Stockholm. Our teams value personal growth, collaboration, and teamwork. If you're someone who enjoys making an impact and contributing to positive change, you'll feel right at home with us.
The Common Core Platform team in Stockholm is a small but growing team that will play an important role in developing and configuring software for Axis' new technology platforms based on our in-house engineered ARTPEC system-on-chips, used in the next generations of video surveillance products. The team currently consists of three engineers and is in an active growth phase, with a clear ambition to take increased technical responsibility over time.
The platforms we develop are Linux-based, and development as well as validation takes place in a Linux environment. The work spans requirements, design, implementation, and validation of core platform areas such as the boot process, security, and CPU subsystem. The Stockholm team works in close collaboration with the larger and more established Product Platforms teams in Lund, as well as with the ASIC team located in Stockholm, forming a tightly integrated distributed team.
What you'll do here as Senior Linux Kernel Engineer?
In your daily work, you will typically engage in the following activities:
Collaborate with ASIC design engineers to research and develop solutions for Axis ́ ASIC and product platforms, in particular the SW aspects
Participate in design reviews, technical discussions and specifications to ensure the quality and feasibility of solutions
Design, implement or utilize test environments needed to validate and/or optimize our solution designs
Prepare SW for and participate in bring-up and validation of our SoCs. This includes debugging issues and implementing solutions
Evaluation of hardware blocks, platforms and related documentation (mainly from a SW perspective, Linux kernel in particular)
Interact with internal and external teams (e.g. customers, partners or suppliers)
Participate in development and maintenance of existing Linux kernel platforms (e.g. previously developed platforms and products)
In this role, you will (together with skilled colleagues) mainly be working in the following areas:
IP evaluation and selection (primary responsibility)
All kind of engineering activities related to Linux kernel development (e.g. driver development, kernel configuration, upstream activities, provide domain expertise to other teams, etc)
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are an analytic and dedicated person with a strong personal drive and an ability to work both unsupervised and as a part of a team. You have the ability to think ahead and understand and manage consequences of complex decisions or findings. You are good at collaborating with people with different backgrounds (e.g. ASIC engineers, other SW teams, external partners and managers) and have a strong attention to detail.
Required qualifications:
A master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or similar
Background in Linux kernel development
Experience in embedded C development and debugging, particularly close to hardware
Familiarity with version control systems and code review tools (Git and Gerrit)
Additional valuable qualifications:
Experience in working with Linux kernel upstream
Background including SoC design work from a SW perspective
ASIC IP configuration experience
A good understanding of the boot process of embedded devices
Basic understanding of ASIC design
Experience from using QEMU as a tool to make a system simulation environment
Experience with Python and Rust development
The position is office-based and you will be located in Axis office in Stockholm, Sweden.
What Axis have to offer
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. This is a unique opportunity to be part of building our new R&D office in central Stockholm.
You'll enjoy the advantages of working at a small, agile site while also being part of a successful organization that is already the world leader in network video.
Ready to Act?
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Erik Thored, Engineering Manager for the Common Core Platform team, at +46 46 272 1800. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10010135