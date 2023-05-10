Senior Linux Embedded Developer
2023-05-10
Addiva Elektronik is building networking control planes on top of Linux, using Switchdev to manage the data plane, then modeled in YANG to be configured using the NETCONF family of protocols. Does this seem like endless fun? Then you might be the developer we are looking for!
Together with our Hardware Design colleagues, we help our customers design fully customized networking solutions, where you get to be part of the full process from board bring-up of the first prototype to tagging the first customer release.
We are a small team of experienced embedded Linux developers with a passion for Open-Source Software, looking to add another member to our team. Curiosity, honesty, and diligence are highly valued traits. We see bugs as opportunities to learn more about the systems we work on, and we do not push a change until we understand the root cause.
Requirements:
• 10 years of working with and developing for Linux in C with Make and GDB
• Proficient in the iproute2 suite as well as ethtool, tcpdump, and Wireshark
Meriting:
• Intimate knowledge of common network protocols (Ethernet and IP layer)
• Experience with sysrepo, netopeer2, and/or libyang
• Documented work on kernel development
Language:
• Proficient in English, spoken and written
Location:
• Västerås, Sweden
Start:
• As soon as possible
Contact:
• Lennart Liljeström <lennart.liljestrom@addiva.se
>
