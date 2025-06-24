Senior Linux Administrator
2025-06-24
Motivated to work with automation at a leading scientific research laboratory? Join our client's IT Infrastructure & Operations group as a Senior Linux System Administrator / Engineer!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this key technical role, you will work alongside a skilled team of engineers and technicians to design, deploy, and support critical IT services. You will participate in a variety of projects, provide advanced support to power users, and help drive our automation and infrastructure-as-code initiatives.
You are offered
• You will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the development of a highly advanced research facility, working with talented and passionate people at the forefront of science and technology
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate within a team of skilled engineers and technicians
• Monitor and maintain systems to ensure high availability and reliability
• Develop new Ansible playbooks and maintain/update existing Ansible roles
• Contribute to project work, such as central logging or analytics tools (e.g., based on OpenSearch)
• Maintain and update DNS and DHCP servers (PowerDNS and ISC Kea)
• Deploy, configure, and manage OpenLDAP servers
• Participate in the design and deployment of virtualization and distributed storage solutions
• Document processes and configurations clearly
• Provide technical support and guidance to users and colleagues
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Expertise with Linux (CentOS, Debian, Red Hat, or Ubuntu distributions)
• Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g., Ansible, Puppet, or Salt)
• Experience managing LDAP services (e.g., OpenLDAP)
• Proficient in scripting (Bash and Python)
• Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git)
• Familiarity with image building tools (e.g., HashiCorp Packer)
• Experience with virtualization platforms (oVirt, Proxmox, Nutanix, VMware)
• Knowledge of distributed storage solutions (e.g., Ceph, GPFS)
• Experience managing DNS/DHCP (e.g., PowerDNS, ISC DHCP, ISC Kea)
• Experience with automation platforms (e.g., AWX, AAP, Rundeck)
• Good written and spoken communication skills in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent experience)
• RHCE, LPIC-3, LFCS certifications
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
