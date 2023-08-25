Senior Legal Counsel GRC to Perstorp Group
2023-08-25
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You 'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
We are now recruiting a Senior Legal Counsel with focus on GRC to join our head office in Malmö.
About the role
In the role as Senior Legal Counsel GRC, you will be responsible for Governance, Risk Management and Compliance on Group Level within Perstorp. You will assist and advice Perstorp Group Companies (both Swedish and foreign subsidiaries), units and functions as well as the VP Head of Legal Department with various GRC-related matters. The primary compliance areas that you will work with include anti-bribery and corruption, competition law, data privacy, sanctions and export control. It is a varied and dynamic role which encompasses the following responsibilities:
• To Independently develop, implement and maintain Perstorp Group processes within Governance, Risk Management and Compliance on a global basis;
• Provide advice, make risk assessments and handle internal reporting, including Perstorp 's quarterly Legal risk reporting process;
• Evaluate and develop tools and methods for online database screening and monitoring of business partners;
• Conduct due diligence investigations on high-risk business partners;
• Monitor the legislative and regulatory development within GRC;
• Identify and evaluate risks as well as investigate incidents;
• Safeguard continuous improvement with implementation of "best practices"; and
• Raise awareness, develop and provide internal training, including administration of intra-Group online training program.
You will report to the VP Head of Legal Department and be part of the Legal Department which consists of three legal counsels and one paralegal. Our office is located in the city center of Malmö, next to the train station.
What we are looking for
We are looking for a qualified lawyer with a Master of Laws (LL.M) and around 10 years of experience from an international group of companies or reputable law firm. You have a solid experience of driving governance, risk management and compliance processes as well as experience from working with general corporate/commercial matters. You have excellent language skills in English, and it is meritorious if you also speak Swedish or another Nordic language.
To be successful in this role you must be an analytical, solution-oriented, and business-minded person with a high work capacity. You have a high level of integrity and are confident in your competence and decision-making. Furthermore, you have excellent communication skills and great ability to work in a group.
What we offer you
You are offered a varied and exciting position where you will play a key role in our work with securing compliance and developing and implementing processes and routines within GRC. At Perstorp you have room to grow, challenge and learn. Thanks to our global presence, you have the opportunity to work with cross-functional teams and connect with people across the globe. Although we have operations in many different countries, we are still considered a small company, which means that each employee can make a real difference.
About Perstorp Group
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp 's focused innovation builds on more than 140 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,500 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2022 amounted to 15.3 billion SEK. Perstorp is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia 's leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
Contact and Application
In this recruitment process, Perstorp Group is supported by Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning. Please apply via www.jurek.se.
For any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Ida Odelius by phone 076-002 69 19, or by email at ida.odelius@jurek.se
