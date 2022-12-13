Senior Legal Counsel
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at either our main office and hangar facility located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden, or at our growing office in Stockholm, Sweden. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role overview
We are looking for a skilled legal counsel to join the legal team at Heart! We are pioneering a new industry in Sweden, together with a wide range of international suppliers, customers, and other partners. Your role will be to help take our commercial agreements with these partners from concept to execution, in close collaboration with your Legal team colleagues and other relevant teams within Heart. This will call upon your proven ability to bring structure to unstructured problems, lead diverse, cross-functional teams toward common goals, and bring a practical, business mindset to the legal needs of our rapidly-scaling company.
You will also have the opportunity to build our legal team's capacity in other areas, especially our legal and ethical compliance program. As a lean, nimble team within a fast-growing startup, we are called on to support a wide range of operational and functional areas within the company. The ideal candidate has deep experience in one or more areas of the law, but the curiosity and drive to take on new issues and challenges, too. You'll be energized by the opportunity to wear multiple hats and contribute to Heart's success across multiple parts of our business.
Your work will consist of, but is not limited to:
-
Reviewing, drafting, and negotiating different kind of complex commercial agreements and consulting agreements
-
Help building and implementing our compliance program, especially elements that intersect with our supplier base
-
Managing and optimizing risks
-
Template building, process development, and other structural work to support the scaling of our legal department
-
Engaging proactively with other team members to understand legal needs and communicate applicable legal and regulatory requirements
-
Assistance with other legal matters as needed, including corporate governance, securities, IP, and financing matters, among others.
You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work. As the legal team is still a small team, we value great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. You will report to the Head of Legal.
Qualifications & Experience
-
Degree of Master of Laws in Sweden or its foreign equivalent
-
At least 5-7 years of relevant experience from a reputable law firm, together with in-house experience in a technology or industrial company
-
Extensive experience reviewing, drafting, and negotiating complex commercial agreements, especially those involving sourcing and procurement matters; aviation industry experience is also preferred
-
Experience from building and implementing compliance programs
-
Proven ability to work cross-functionally to understand business needs and translate them into actionable legal strategies
-
Ability to take initiative and ownership of tasks and see them through to completion
-
Highly organized and result-driven
-
Ability to understand priorities and pivot as needs shift
-
Exceptionally good negotiation and problem-solving skills
-
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
-
Eagerness to work with others
-
Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
The position may be filled before the last application date, as we process the applications on an ongoing basis. Welcome with your application today!
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Ersättning
