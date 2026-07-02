Senior lecturers in Electrical Engineering
Örebro universitet / Högskolejobb / Örebro Visa alla högskolejobb i Örebro
2026-07-02
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, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
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, Hällefors
, Karlstad
, Stockholm
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We are looking for up to two senior lecturers in Electrical Engineering for permanent employment at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Electrical Engineering.
Background
We are looking for up to two new colleagues to strengthen our teaching and research related to electrical engineering, at the intersection of electrical engineering, robotics, and autonomous systems. Topics of interest include control theory, signal processing, sensors, electronics and mechatronics; potentially extending towards robot manipulation, robot perception and machine learning. If you are passionate about advancing knowledge in these fields and enjoy working in an internationally connected research and educational environment, we would love to hear from you.
The positions are based at the school's unit for computer science, which conducts education in both computer science and electrical engineering, and is home to the research environment AASS (applied autonomous sensor systems) which is a dynamic and multi-disciplinary constellation at the intersection of computer science, robotics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and cybersecurity. The successful candidate is also expected to interact with the university-wide centre for AI, Robotics and Cybersecurity (ARC). See also: https://www.oru.se/english/our-profile/arc-ai-robotics-and-cybersecurity-center/
Duties and responsibilities
As a senior lecturer, you will divide your time between teaching at all levels, research, and any associated public engagement activities.
On the teaching side, you will contribute to courses spanning the breadth of electrical engineering, from foundational to advanced level. This includes courses in electrical circuits and electronics, digital electronics, control theory, digital signal conditioning and processing, and electrical machines. Over time you will be expected to develop your own courses. Teaching encompasses supervision, examination, course development and administration, planning and evaluation. Teaching can be done in Swedish and English. On the research side, you are expected to publish in relevant international venues and attract external research funding. You will be integrated into the research environment with possibilities to establish an independent research agenda connected to the unit's general topics.
There are also opportunities to take on leadership roles in research and education (for example, shaping degree programmes or leading a research team) and to contribute more broadly to the development of the unit's activities.
Qualifications
Those qualified for appointment as a senior lecturer are applicants who have demonstrated teaching expertise and been awarded a doctoral degree in a subject matter relevant for the position, or has the corresponding research competence or some other professional expertise that is of value in view of the subject matter of the position and the duties that it will involve.
A general eligibility criterion for teaching staff at Örebro University is to have completed courses on teaching and learning in higher education corresponding to 10 weeks. Knowledge and skills equivalent to such courses may also be assessed to establish whether these provide eligibility. A teacher who at the time of appointment lacks such training or the equivalent competence, must complete the required courses no later than within two years of taking up the position.
Assessment criteria
To see the job advertisement and the assessment criteria in its entirety, visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20260201
Information
This is a permanent full-time position. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience, and positions announced are, where appropriate, subject to a trial period.
For more information about the position, contact head of unit Martin Magnusson, +46 19 30 38 70, email: martin.magnusson@oru.se
, or head of school Henrik Olsson, +46 19 30 12 36, email: henrik.olsson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
Teaching portfolio (as instructed in Örebro University's guidelines: https://www.oru.se/globalassets/inforum-en/key_documents/human-resources/template-for-teaching-portfolio.pdf)
Research portfolio
Publication list
Relevant scientific publications (maximum of five and in full-text format)
Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2026-08-17. We look forward to receiving your application!
After the application deadline, no supplements can be made electronically. If you have scientific publications that cannot be attached electronically to the application, please cite them in your application and contact mailto:hr@oru.se
.
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ORU 2.1.1-02188/2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Örebro Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2924), https://www.oru.se/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb/
Fakultetsgatan 1 (visa karta
)
701 82 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Örebro Universitet Kontakt
Prefekt
Henrik Olsson henrik.olsson@oru.se +4619301236 Jobbnummer
9990240